BBNaija Doyin has granted an interview where she spoke about the things she wants in a man

The reality star said she cannot date a man who lives on the mainland because all her dealing takes place on the island

Doyin also said her man must be comfortable because she will give her children a good upbringing like her parents gave her

BBNaija star Doyin David has opened up about the kind of man she would like to spend the rest of her life with.

The reality star was a guest on Channels TV Rubbin Minds where she said that she cannot date a man who lives on the mainland.

BBNaija Doyin talks about things she wants in her man.

Source: Instagram

The All-Stars edition housemate made it known that she did not detest living on the mainland but all her businesses and networks are on the island. She added that her man must be able to make adjustments because of her.

BBNaija Doyin says her man must be rich

Speaking further about her man, Doyin stated that she is not about low life so she will not settle for poverty.

The outspoken lady noted that her parents gave her a comfortable life so she cannot do less for her children.

Doyin, one of the most talked-about housemates, also added that she wants her children to be exposed and travel around the world. Sharing her goal for her daughter, Doyin said she doesn't want her girl child to date people for what they can give her. This is why she will work hard to give her the best as her parents gave their children.

See the recording here:

Fans react to the interview granted by Doyin

Netizen have reacted to what Doyin said about living on the mainland. Here are some of the comments below:

@1stladyijay:

"If u don’t get her obviously u have no plans for yourself, some persons have where their are used to, I’m used to a certain enviro and definitely can’t leave there so it’s not like she’s against mainland."

@iamda_saint:

"Na everybody Una dey interview for this country self?"

@soloblinkz:

"I love how social media keeps making most of y'all believe you will end up with wealthy partners."

@rully_king1:

"Listen to the full interview, she made some senses."

@olabusayobibire:

"Her opinion is valid, living far away from where you work can be stressful and take a toll on someone mental health and ain't nothing wrong with wanting a more better life for your kids, shey you people didn't watch the video nii, some of you are part of our problems in Nigeria."

@kobokomaster_comedian:

"Two of them go meet for third mainland bridge and that’s on period. Ozuoooo!!!"

@iam_araybian:

"What of we that have properties on the island but prefer to live on the mainland. See her mouth like that of ablution kettle."

@brodabintu':

"If love touch you… u will move to ikere Ekiti with man."

@ojb_motors:

"And you have been on the Island you have not yet found any Island guy? What if your real man is on the mainland with his business situated there, so you expect you to abandon his business or even highly paying job to come move to the Island because of you? Our choice at times is the reason why we are still single."

@aabim_bola:

"Ah Doyin , so you still never leave all these your mumu talk."

BBNaija Doyin shares her worst heartbreak

Legit.ng had reported that Doyon had opened up on how a man dumped her and got engaged to a lady on social media.

She said her lover proposed to her and at the same time he gave another lady a ring publicly.

The reality star revealed that the man never told her he was no longer interested in the relationship but left her hanging.

