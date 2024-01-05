A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK two weeks ago has attracted attention with her braiding skills

She said that she did not have enough experience for many of the jobs on offer, but she was able to use her talent for braiding

In a video, she showed herself making a customer’s hair and having fun as she recorded herself

A young and talented Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the UK has impressed many people with her amazing braiding skills.

She may have faced some challenges in finding a suitable job in her new country, as she did not have enough qualifications or experience for many of the available positions.

However, she did not let that discourage her and decided to make use of her natural gift for braiding hair.

In a video that she shared online on @candytehmie, she demonstrated how she transformed a customer’s hair into a beautiful and intricate style, while enjoying herself and expressing her creativity.

Her video has gone viral and inspired many others to pursue their passions and talents.

Labibas said:

“How much is by out braiding.”

Ascholani wrote:

“Barakhallahu fihq. Congratulations!”

User93838993838:

“You haven't met people wey go price ehn.Dey just wan kill person.”

Apena Temilade responded:

“I Dey tell you , me l'll not just reply them ni, thev'll still come back.”

Adefolahanlekan:

“You're always with headsets, guess thats your identity.”

User9898278783839:

“How much do yoU charge for small braids?”

