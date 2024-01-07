The video of Femi Otedola's mother Lady Doja sharing how DJ Cuppy loves her has been sighted online

The old woman said DJ Cuppy has loved her since she was a child and she recounted how she would give her flowers

In the video, Lady Doja was in her house when her grandchildren came to see her and sat beside her

Femi Otedola's mother, Lady Doja has recounted how one of her grandchildren Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy used to show her love right from childhood.

In a video posted by the disc jockey who is just recovering from her 2023 ordeal, Lady Doja's grandchildren went to visit her.

Femi Otedola's mother says DJ Cuppy has always had a soft spots for her. Photo credit @cuppy music/Instagram

According to the old woman who clocked 91 last year, DJ Cuppy has always had a soft spot for her since she was a child. She stood up from the seat and showed how Cuppy would form a love shape with her fingers anytime she visited her.

Femi Otedola's mother says DJ Cuppy used to give her flowers

In the recording, Lady Doja stated that the disc jockey used to bring her flowers when she was a child. She added that other children would run away from her but DJ Cuppy would stay and tell her how much she loved her.

DJ Cuppy says she would cherish her grandmother's story forever

In the caption of her post, Cuppy said that she will forever cherish the story her grandmother said about her.

She added that she has always been a lover.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video shared by DJ Cuppy

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@acadamagazine:

"Good life is all about contentment. See the simple life the mother of a Billionaire is living and enjoying herself and old age."

@official_emmablinks:

"This is definitely the house she and her hubby lived in before he passed on. People of her age will never want to change environment cos of the memories. There is nothing you will tell her that will make her leave this space. She is more comfortable here, forget the money. For my grandma to ever leave village and stay with us in town, in was war. This old people get so attach to certain things."

@once.upon.an.introvert:

"You have the sweetest soul, Cuppy."

@___solangewhyte:

"See Mary everywhere why won’t her son prosper."

@chidozie_no9:

"Why she is not in a duplex . I just week."

@ladynenyee:

"She’s a devoted Catholic."

@victor_zaviano:

"Omo see as them decent."

@kemi_toriola:

"Cuppy is a loud lover."

@iamstepee:

"Hi cuppy your Mr eazi greeting Temi yes tell me yes.Wow I can’t wait to meet grand ma."

@ozonnamani:

"Hello Cuppy, let me be your Mr Eazy."

