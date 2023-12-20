BBNaija Doyin has shared her worst heartbreak while making an appearance on a podcast

She said that her lover proposed to her but he went ahead to gave another lady a ring at the same time

The reality star also states that the man didn't break up with her but left her hanging to find her way

BBNaija star Doyinsola David, better known as Doyin, has opened up about her worst heartbreaks on a podcast.

BBNaija Doyin shares her worst heartbreak. Photo credit @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

The All Stars edition housemate stated that she was already engaged to a man and they were looking forward to marriage but she was surprised that the guy went ahead to propose to another lady on social media.

According to her, the man left her hanging as he didn't break up with her before he proposed to another lady. One of the most talked about housemates on All Stars edition added that she had to move on after finding out about the new lady on social media.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans react to Doyins' utterance

Reactions have trailed what Doyin said on the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@nextbigthing_texas:

"Who wan Marry this one wey neck long."

@symply_didi:

"This Doyin just wants to trend by all means."

@2ms_jollie623:

"Well Doyin speaks well. Better than most of you bashing her here, the way she places her words are admirable."

@ifeco15:

"No be doyin get this podcast like she be the wan asking this question so why na she dey talk always."@toyin_4eva. I can’t believe anything that comes out from Doyin’s mouth abeg."

@_yourfavoriteshortgurl':

"So she dated Chizzy…I thought she said she and Chizzy were just friends ."

@bukky_official:

"Girls will still not learn, keep on listening to them, a man will always leave if you align and submit to his leadership. Learn or perish."

@splendidsure:

"Time to activate and look for the guys pictures I trust Nigerians."

@edufunkey:

"Majority of Nigerian girls feel entitled and mostly the ones who have social media accounts. Just live outside Nigeria and you will definitely see things differently. Anyway, best of luck to them."

@symply_didi:

"Only you get podcast space, only you is being interviewed in your corner."

@nosadeborah:

"No wonder she dey misbehave these days."

BBN Doyin begs Beauty for forgiveness

Legit.ng had reported that Doyin had asked her colleague Beauty for forgiveness a few months ago.

She made a post on X where she wrote about her actions when she was on the reality show.

Doyin addressed her quarrel with Beauty and stated how much she cared about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng