Nigerian Afrobeats singer Korede Bello shared a cryptic message about finding peace and accomplishment

The post shared on social music indicated that the singer intends to bounce back stronger into the Nigerian music scene

The one-time Mavin signee further educated his fans on protecting their minds to live a better life

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Korede Bello has promised his fans that he will be back fully into the Nigerian music scene.

The Godwin crooner disclosed how he had a quiet time deciding what works for him.

Pictures of Nigerian Singer Korede Bello Credit: @koredebello

Source: Instagram

Korede said at a point in his life he asked himself what mattered most to him, money, fame or the name. He said he thought hard about it and realised that some people have all three and yet have no peace of mind.

Part of his post read:

"So I prayed for peace above all else and that's exactly what I've been experiencing in the past years."

According to the singer, the outside world thought he had disappeared, but it was his worries and fears that actually disappeared.

The singer encouraged his fans to protect and take care of their minds so that their minds would take care of them in return.

Celebrities and Netizens react to Korede Bello’s post

bettyirabor:

"You gave an absolutely amazing performance on Saturday. And yes, I owe you a copy of my book."

asika_vibes:

"Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind."

tonygreatness1:

"Bloodline keep being you KB."

malcie_e:

"Sound mind over everything else."

@ideyfollowback:

No wam, you already starved us way too long."

@Oladapotoby:

"Take all the break bro. The inside propels the outside."

@taiwoJo45554982:

"Nice to hear from u bro more Grace."

Source: Legit.ng