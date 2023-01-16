BBNaija Double Wahala star, CeeC, recently shared a post on social media about altering her age and it got people talking

According to CeeC, it seems she will have to reduce her age because being 30 does not fit her

CeeC’s post raised a lot of eyebrows seeing as it came just a few hours after Mercy Eke was outed on social media for faking her age

BBNaija Double Wahala star, CeeC, has now got Nigerians talking after she shared a post on reducing her age shortly after Mercy Eke’s fake age drama.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared stunning photos of herself and noted that she was in her pretty girl era.

Not stopping there, CeeC added that it seems she will have to reduce her age because being 30 does not fit her.

Fans react as CeeC considers reducing age after Mercy Eke's age drama. Photos: @ceec_official, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My pretty girl era! It’s like I will reduce my age o, 30yrs no just fit me ”

See her post below:

CeeC’s post came shortly after fellow BBNaija star and Pepper Dem season winner, Mercy Eke, was outed on social media after she mistakenly revealed her real age.

Mercy had posted her Personal Voters Card (PVC), and netizens were able to use her details to discover that she is actually 32 despite recently celebrating her 29th birthday.

Nigerians react to CeeC’s post after Mercy Eke’s real age drama

A number of netizens seemed to think CeeC’s post on reducing her age was shade thrown at Mercy Eke. Read some of their reactions below:

dear_onyinye:

"Funny how people who are truthful about their age always looks younger than their age. While the okokobiokos wey no wan agree looks way older than the age they are claiming to be"

onlybumblebee:

"Mercy Eke is setting up ringlight "

sandypreneur:

"You have been on your lane since, biko keep it that way and leave clout for people wey get am"

bluechic_apparael:

"Mercy eke felt attacked by this"

yourvillagepeoplejust:

"Subtle shading. Wahala Dey on him own trouble go meet am"

anna_staciaa:

"Ceece chose vawulence this year "

miss_zee1031:

"She looks good AF, 25-27 definitely doesn’t look 30"

joeyakor:

"i’m trans-age, i identify as 15yr old."

Mercy Eke finally reacts as her real age leaks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke who trended on social media over the weekend over her age has finally broken her silence.

However, Mercy in a recent tweet via her official Twitter handle reacted to a user who queried her for lying about her age.

The reality star in what seems to be a joke said she’s actually 52.

Source: Legit.ng