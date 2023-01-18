Popular Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke recently gave her two cents on the raging conversation online about her falsified age

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner recently claimed during her last birthday that she was set to turn 29, however, evidence has surfaced online to debunk that claim

Mercy since the debacle started has now finally reacted to the allegations of falsifying her age, noting that doesn't care about people who throw shades at her behind her back

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner, Mercy Eke, has finally reacted to the allegations rife online about her falsifying age.

The reality TV star in a post shared on her page that has gone viral noted that she loves people who throw shades behind her back because that's exactly where they belong.

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, has finally reacted to allegations levelled against her about falsifying her age. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Mercy Eke, also noted in another post that she's at the point in her life where she finds it so easy to constantly block out the noise while she concentrates on making money.

The discussion about Mercy Eke's age started online during her last birthday celebration where she claimed to be turning 29, however, evidence emerged online to prove that Mercy is actually 32 years old.

See Mercy Eke's post reacting to trolls who had dragged her for falsifying her age:

See another post by Mercy Eke, reacting to age fake age allegations:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Eke's post about falsifying her age

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Nothing do you Nwanne egovin Nwa ! Nwa by soso nma."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Problem."

@LaraTheLaw:

"You look good for a 32.. embrace it."

@Soniachidi:

"It’s not ok for her to reduce her age but when you people want to japa you Sharpaly reduce your age, awon pretenders oshi."

@Zeessentials:

"32 or not, she's beautiful. She lied and you believed. Your problem."

@_missygirl00:

"Blocking out the noise or blocking out the truth."

@Shurlar_09:

"But you be 32 years Sha... No Clam 30 on 29 of September o."

Months after celebrating her 29th birthday, Mercy Eke’s true age revealed via her VIN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Eke celebrated her 29th birthday in September 2022, with most people believing that was her real age.

The reality star recently shared a photo of her voter's card on social media, probably in a bid to motivate other people to get theirs.

A Twitter user, with the aid of Mercy's Voter's Identification Number (VIN), found out her real age. Apparently, the person logged into the entrepreneur's portal to reveal her information.

