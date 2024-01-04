BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is making headlines over her mystery man on social media

The reality show star caught the attention of many netizens when she flaunted the dollar bouquet she received from her man

The photos sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media with some netizens bashing the BBNaija star

Ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has caused a buzz on social media over a post she made about her mystery man.

On her Twitter page, the Pepper Dem season winner shared photos of herself carrying a huge bouquet made with 100 dollar bills.

Mercy accompanied the photo with a caption showing appreciation and thanked her mystery man. She wrote:

“Thank you to my man.”

This came after BBNaija star Pere's interview with his colleague, Phyna, where he spoke on reality stars living fake lives.

Reactions as Mercy Eke flaunts dollar bouquet from mystery man

After Mercy’s post went up, netizens did not take long to bombard her comment section with a series of hot takes. While some of them gushed over the photos, others bashed her and asked questions.

Destiny claimed Mercy surprised herself with the bouquet:

Gabonie asked to see the man:

This tweep praised Mercy:

Speaking.facts.only_:

“It's 2024. Isn't mercy too old for all these peppering others With invisible men .. first she tried to bring. Pere into her childish games but Pere refused to be a part of it and Pere exposed her that he never sent her an of those things. Na wa for mercy and her delulu fans.”

Truthssp:

“The way mercy eke is obsessed with social media validation is weird.”

Truthssp:

“mercy eke has serious low self esteem. mercy looks to others for validation. Mercy is she from she must be obeyed that will do anything for social media validation and likes.

happiest_gurl07:

“This one no get man, that my man, my man, my man no dey exist.”

Speaking.facts.only_:

“Pere was right. Mercy Eke is living a fake life.”

Speaking.facts.only_:

“Mercy is very, very immature for her age. It's 2024, and Mercy is still thinking about peppering others with invisible men. It's good Pere exposed her & her fake life. mercy lives her life for social media & what people say/think na wa.”

Sugarberry_bae:

“She is d one pere is referring to in dat phyna's podcast like girl can u jst take a chill pill nd chilax..,Audio boyfriend.”

ajeborsanta:

“There is no man anywhere.”

themoabuja:

“Mercy is for the street.”

Stillwater412:

“Madam Linus, believe her at your own risk.”

How Mercy Eke plans to have a child without marriage

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke poured out her heart about marriage in an interview with Heros Daniels.

According to her, she is unwilling to get married and doesn't want to be pressured into it.

She added that she was planning to buy a baby by the time she clocks 30 years old but later had second thoughts about her words and said she would get a surrogate to carry the pregnancy.

