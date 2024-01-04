In 2023, some fortune tellers went viral after bizarrely predicting events which later manifested.

A Nigerian pastor, Robert Jr, had foreseen the birth of twins to Davido and Chioma which he announced long before it happened.

In this article, Legit.ng reviews three fortune-teller stories from 2023 that made headlines.

1. Girl who accurately predicted death of rapper AKA

A young Nigerian woman, Ahunna Ejiogu, went viral after her prophecy about the late rapper, AKA, came to pass.

Ahunna had predicted the death of a South African rapper, AKA, via her official account on social media.

The prophetess who claimed to have received the message from God tweeted that the rapper would be gunned down and killed.

In her words:

"God says: South Africa’s Rap artist, AKA, should beware of a gunshot that will take his life. He should avoid mafia friendships and gatherings or else he will become a target #SouthAfrica."

Following the devastating news of AKA's death, netizens remembered her prophecy and this earned her a huge sense of respect and fear among folks on social media.

2. Debbie Goddez's prediction of Mohbad's death in 2023

Months before singer Mohbad lost his life to the cold hands of death, a lady with the handle @debbie_goddez on Instagram shared her dream about the singer's untimely demise.

She voiced out her concern and commented under his post praying that death doesn't take him at a young age.

According to her, she had a dream where she saw his life cut short untimely and she quickly launched intercessory prayers against it.

"I pray death should not take you when it's not time. I am really praying for you because my dream showed otherwise", she said.

Unfortunately, despite the hopes and prayers of his fans for longevity of their fave, MohBad's life was tragically cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

3. Pastor Robert Jr predicts birth of Davido's twins

In January 2023, a Nigerian pastor, Robert Jr, pastor shared on Facebook what he claimed God showed him about popular singer, Davido's family.

His prophecy for Davido's family which numbered 24 on his page mentioned that the singer and his wife would welcome twin babies.

This prophecy later came to pass as Davido and Chioma welcomed twins barely 11 months after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

After the prophecy came to pass, the prophet revisited the case and dubbed himself 'the prophet to fear.'

In his words:

"The prophet to fear is that prophet who looks simple because he’s too dangerous to let the world know. The prophet who looks so serious and mean is too powerless in the spirit that is why he wants to use his physical demeanour to make up for it."

