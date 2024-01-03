"Always Travel With Your Own Money": Lady Laments as Boyfriend Abandons Her at Airport, Seeks Help
- A video of a lady being stranded at an airport has gone viral on social media and stirred massive reactions
- The lady gave out the name of the airport where she was abandoned, lamenting that he didn't pick her up as expected
- While many people sympathised with her over the situation, some knocked the lady for not having 'vexation money'
A woman has cried out on social media after she was abandoned at an airport by her boyfriend.
In a video that has amassed over four million views on TikTok, @datgirl_dime said he failed to pick her up.
When quizzed about the location of the airport, @datgirl_dime revealed it is located in Fort Lauderdale, a city in Florida, US.
Her heartbreaking video comes shortly after she shared a clip rejoicing that her man flew her out to come see him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
In the clip, she said he did that because he missed her.
Watch the video below:
People sympathised with her
Lex-Justice said:
"Did you get the money, book your flight and your room yourself? Always travel with your own money so if this happens you can still enjoy yourself."
piscesvxn said:
"This happened to me in NYC Had to get my own hotel & explored on my own for 2 days. Then I called the next guy & he got me a hotel & flight back."
Esperanza said:
"Are you okay girl I can fly you out we have a good time I live in Wisconsin."
M O O N said:
"See this is why you don’t blast every move you make! The lord couldn’t beat this outta me."
kiyaaa said:
"I hope you’re okay girly! head up you’re so beautiful."
aishaquadri0 said:
"You don’t have vexation money with you."
Scorpion said:
"I would’ve nicely turned around and booked me a flight back home with the quickness."
SANOOGIE said:
"Girl, get a hotel and have some fun in HIS city. Go out, meet new people, and make the best of it girly."
Lady dumps husband at airport
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had divorced her husband and abandoned him at a UK airport.
According to the X user, the man arrived in the United Kingdom with their kids as dependents as he reunited with his wife whom he sponsored.
@SeyiGlobal said the man sold off all he had in Nigeria to join his wife abroad only to be dumped at the airport.
Narrating how it panned out, @SeyiGlobal said she first asked to see their children's passports which he handed to her without suspicion.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng