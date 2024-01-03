A video of a lady being stranded at an airport has gone viral on social media and stirred massive reactions

The lady gave out the name of the airport where she was abandoned, lamenting that he didn't pick her up as expected

While many people sympathised with her over the situation, some knocked the lady for not having 'vexation money'

A woman has cried out on social media after she was abandoned at an airport by her boyfriend.

In a video that has amassed over four million views on TikTok, @datgirl_dime said he failed to pick her up.

She cried out for help. Photo Credit: Michael Duva, TikTok/@datgirl_dime

When quizzed about the location of the airport, @datgirl_dime revealed it is located in Fort Lauderdale, a city in Florida, US.

Her heartbreaking video comes shortly after she shared a clip rejoicing that her man flew her out to come see him.

In the clip, she said he did that because he missed her.

Watch the video below:

People sympathised with her

Lex-Justice said:

"Did you get the money, book your flight and your room yourself? Always travel with your own money so if this happens you can still enjoy yourself."

piscesvxn said:

"This happened to me in NYC Had to get my own hotel & explored on my own for 2 days. Then I called the next guy & he got me a hotel & flight back."

Esperanza said:

"Are you okay girl I can fly you out we have a good time I live in Wisconsin."

M O O N said:

"See this is why you don’t blast every move you make! The lord couldn’t beat this outta me."

kiyaaa said:

"I hope you’re okay girly! head up you’re so beautiful."

aishaquadri0 said:

"You don’t have vexation money with you."

Scorpion said:

"I would’ve nicely turned around and booked me a flight back home with the quickness."

SANOOGIE said:

"Girl, get a hotel and have some fun in HIS city. Go out, meet new people, and make the best of it girly."

