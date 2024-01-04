Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro took many by surprise as she shared videos and pictures of her at a local river

The love counsellor disclosed that she has gone to renew her powers, which she will use in fighting her enemies this new year.

Blessing further noted the channels she would go through before using the law against anyone who came at her.

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has caught the attention of netizens once again over social media antics.

The self-proclaimed love expert shared pictures and videos of herself at her local stream, adorned in a white gown and a red scarf.

Blessing CEO stuns many with claims of visits to goddess of 7 rivers. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to her, she visited the Goddess of the Seven Rivers, where she offered some sacrifices to reconnect with her roots.

She expressed her gratitude to the goddess while recalling the times when her enemies' attacks backfired.

Blessing went on to disclose that her faith accepts both Christianity and deity, which she would use to fight her enemies before capping it with the law.

“After church, we go to the shrine; after the shrine, we go to the river, then we use law...

Deity .....Juju. Shrine. Temple. River. Power. Water... we are fortified. We no go gree for anybody.”

See her post below

Video here

Reactions trail Blessing CEO’s post

Legit.ng gathered some hot takes below:

lily224225:

"Na now we know where your madness is coming from."

adandiukwu:

" Chineke nna. Just to prove you have odeshi, even when you know you don't. It's just mere pictures with costumes."

uniiqueify:

"BLESSING TAKE IT EASY PLS...ITS GETTING OUT OF HAND. THE YEAR IS JUST BEGINNING OO."

sophie_makarri:

"This woman she no ever dey gree for anybody. see as she be like metro."

cutiemamie:

"Her facial expression for the last slide got me cracking real hard."

foreverjoco:

"Ah Ah Ah my mentor. This one don pass my mouth o."

gift_gold95:

This lady na confirm Werey, blessing i begeth thee."

elugbe_juliet26:

"Who sew this ur gown the person dey design shall."

loane_west:

"Lol this lady I wish her the best coz Instagram need to pay her no content for IG if not her and a few others like what I'm here for if not this."

b3rants_:

"2023 Shiloh 2024 mami water no gree for anybody."

mcdaniels4danielle:

"I see bible tattoo on your body, can you explain to us where you belong?"

Verydarkblackman calls out Blessing CEO after tattoo artist claimed she's owing him

In a previous report by Legit. ng, a social media commentator took a swipe at Blessing's CEO after an artist who tattooed her claimed she did not pay him.

The tattoo artiste had claimed that the therapist invited him to cover some scars on her back with a tattoo, but she refused to give him cash.

Verydarkblackman shared the video of Blessing CEO's back, which had eczema and a dark spot from liposuction that went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng