Fans of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie have teased him after his first wife made a video where she advertised for a skincare brand

The actor had called his life out at the beginning of the year and asked if she took permission before doing body enhancement

Many asked May in the comment section if she took permission before she tied towel in the video

Fans of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May have made fun of the actor after his wife uploaded a video on her Instagram page.

May had made a video where she tied a white towel on her head and another one on her body as she advertised for a skincare brand. She was about to take her bath when she showed off the beauty products that keeps her skin glowing.

Some of the die-hard fans of the mother of three had to ask her if she took permission from her husband before she tied the towel around her chest.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actor had called out his first wife and claimed that she didn't get permission before going for body enhancement.

He also claimed that it was when things turned upside down that she remembered to call him to tell him that she was not feeling fine.

Fans react to the video made by May

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the mother of three. Here are some of the comments below:

@bosealaoo:

"Good morning, the voice, o por ! Did you take permission b4 tying towel sha? Easy ooo... your husband is watching o, I know say you tough but na beg I dey beg o."

@gabanie's:

"Your maturity needs to be a compulsory course in every faculty in every university."

"My blessed momma."

"My blessed momma."

@markogbodo5:

"I would rather choose silence than violence, the latter works like magic."

@enagha':

"May Yul and Chioma Davido have something in common, silence."

@princesschiamaka_:

"Since you came out from that marriage U are just glowing, shining and cashing out I pray God continue to take out every obstacles blocking ur success."

@hilarymaduba:

"When they said no gree for anybody this year, you took it very serious."

@official_queendee:

"See the way I am dancing just seeing your pretty face this morning. You are extremely the best our Royal Queen May. Fry us with your beauty we are your steak. We love you to death. Just know here in Dubai you are our Hero. Keep shining and ignore the bush dogs noise."

@akosaobinna:

"Anu ana-gba-egbe ona-taa...Chocolates .. my ceo for life ..MVP solidly around you asa nwa."

@judith_nwokeocha:

"If silence was a Godmother,t hen it's you @mayyuledochie .u are a darling."

@rudemikardobolton1974:

"@yuledochie, Queen MAY wants to go and take shower, can we have ur permission?"

May glows effortlessly as she travels to Spain on first class

Legit.ng had reported that May had traveled out of the country on a first-class flight.

She took pictures in Spain, her first point of call, and uploaded them on social media.

The mother of three also showed off the time she left Spain for another dream destination.

