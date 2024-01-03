A Nigerian photographer, Gideon Lens, has gone on social media to call out an Afrobeat artist, Don Carta

In his post, Gideon accused Don Carta of assaulting him and his younger brother during a visit to his house for a gig

The photographer revealed that the reason Don Carta attacked him and used a shovel to smash his head was because he was late for their appointment

A Nigerian photographer based in Awka, Anambra state, has sparked reactions online after he took to his social media page to call out a famous singer, Don Carta.

The photographer, who was identified as Gideon Lens, revealed in a series of posts shared on his social media page how Don Carta assaulted him and his younger brother.

Nigerian singer Don Carta gets called out online for bullying and assaulting a photographer in Awka. Photo credit: @doncarta_official/@gideonlens

He shared how Don Carta used a shovel to smack him and his younger brother on the head. Gideon also revealed how Carta asked him to do push-ups as punishment for coming late for their appointment.

Gideon Lens revealed how Don Carta sent him 50k

The photographer shared in his narration that Don Carta sent him N50k after the job, noting that the extra N15k was for him to sort his medical bills after he was assaulted.

He revealed that their previously agreed fee was N35k, but after getting assaulted, he was paid N50k.

Read Gideon Lens' full narration below:

See how netizens reacted to Gideon Lens calling Don Carta out

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the narration:

@dimma3385:

"U deserve dis I swear they don’t keep to time I remember the day I went to ur studio to snap ur boy and wasted my whole time at the end of the day, he couldn’t snap me."

@snapp_code:

"Where are you based."

@edos_artistry:

"Are you kidd!ng? This is so pa!nful, please let's not sleep on this, this could be anyone."

@chiadinelsonn:

"Please the 50k he sent was for what??"

@unizikolodo:

"Who is the Don Carta pleaseeee?!!"

@anamalix:

"Reasons why Everyone needs some sort of self defense training. I can’t stress this enough."

@memestico_stariz:

"Isn’t it obvious the niggur want to use you to trend with his dead music career… Report to higher authorities and leave social media."

@damanis_photography:

"Outdoor family shoot 35k!!! Sorry is your TP included?"

