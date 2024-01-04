Rita Edochie has reacted to a viral post of Yul Edochie requesting the bride price he paid to May's family

The veteran actress who claimed the post was made by Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, said May has asked Yul to retrieve the bride price, but he refused

Rita's latest update has stirred reactions from people as many continue to drag Yul Edochie

Nollywood veteran actress Rita Edochie, in a recent statement via her social media timeline, has revealed that May, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, asked him to retrieve the bride price he paid to her family, but he refused.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul made headlines after he repeatedly dragged his first wife, who he confirmed had filed for divorce, as he demanded a refund of the bride price he paid to marry her.

Rita Edochie claims Judy Austin was trying to set Yul Edochie up. Credit: @ritaedochie @mayyuledochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Yul's demand for a refund, Rita claimed the posts were made by Yul's second wife and actress Judy Austin.

Rita added that May asked Yul to go for the bride price after he married Judy, but he refused because he thought she would later consider remaining in a polygamous marriage.

See Rita Edochie's post below:

Legit.ng also recalls reported that a man claimed Yul Edochie would lose access to his children once the bride price he paid was refunded.

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Rita Edochie's post, see them below:

fashion_magicblog:

"In life try to have sensible people around you, people who can advice you rightly....it's so obvious MAY has people with sense around her."

kelvin_umeh:

"The biggest weapon Fashioned against Judy that will prosper has arrived."

mheenarh_:

"To think that May has never said anything about this whole thing. That woman is whoever she thinks she is."

wonderwomanjae:

"Whatever the case is, I just think Yul needs our prayers. I just feel so."

umycutie:

"Dear May, please apply pressure on your silence. Let others do the talking for you."

Rita Edochie trolls Judy Austin

Rita Edochie sparked reactions with some posts to Judy Austin, which she shared on her page, Legit.ng reported.

Rita's video comes as a reaction to the recent online war between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

The veteran actress who visited Yul's father, Pete Edochie, was seen throwing different jabs at her step-nephew's wife.

Source: Legit.ng