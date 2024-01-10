Since the BBC's three-part documentary about renowned clergyman TB Joshua was released, different celebs have come out to defend him

The latest celebrity to come out to defend the clergyman is Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Sir Kess

Just like Yoruba actress Madam Saje and singer Victor AD, Sir Kess testified in his post to the power the late clergyman embodied

The biggest news that has held the Nigerian media space captive over the last few days has been the BBC's three-part documentary about the late clergyman Pastor TB Joshua.

Several staggering revelations and allegations were made about Prophet TB Joshua and his church, The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

BBNaija star Sir Kess joins the growing list of celebrities who have come out to defend Pastor TB Joshua after the BBC documentary. Photo credit: @the.scoan/@sirkess_official

Source: Instagram

Despite the staggering allegations made about the clergyman, many people, including celebrities, have come out to defend Prophet TB Joshua.

"TB Joshua is still my pastor" - Sir Kess declares

One of the several celebrities who have come out to defend TB Joshua is BBNaija star Sir Kess.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a post shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Kess slammed the BBC, noting that the British owned media outfit was trying to ruin the legacy of his late pastor.

Sir Kess also declared on his handle that no matter the allegations levelled against TB Joshua he is still his pastor. He said:

"TB JOSHUA is still my pastor. BBC should try again."

See Sir Kess' post below:

Reactions trail Sir Kess' post defending TB Joshua

See how netizens reacted to Sir Kess' post about late TB Joshua:

@MBANZAPAULA:

"Its evident from what you did to your wife, you cannot adore TB Joshua and not be some sort of criminal, if not theft, its rapi, if not any its both or fraud."

@Damilola1017:

"Na why you still Dey chrome Christy O' pusii Niggur now your juju don cast for your ATM hand client wey dey press you money don stop."

@Adekunle767:

"If someone uses your Sister for Money Rituals and the person now uses the money for Charity which also benefited from it, but you later find out the person uses your Sister for Money Rituals. WHAT WILL YOU DO?"

@sayrahlynn_onyx:

"Before, didn't you sleep with your colleague and scammed your wife?"

@ijeebliss:

"Was he the one that taught you how to cheat on your wife with Christy O?"

@Phynasforever:

"Both una have similarities that is why."

@ownMyShame:

"We hear you Gigolo ,if he was alive he would have cast out the spirit of laziness from you."

@SoBlazeISL:

"Me ooo, I wan ask, why them no post this their recorded movie when him de alive, I can't and will never believe this BBC Netflix movie, even though I am not a TB Joshua's fan. But I no go subscribe to this. If onyibo wan run you street, I swear you go fear stories."

@olotudemola

"His first car was a Santana Volkswagen. He had only one church without any branch yet the whole world came to Ikotun to see him. His first assistant was Pastor Taye who interpreted for him, but he was deceived by some Pastor and left in 96 cos TB Joshua didn't speak English then."

Prophet TB Joshua's alleged daughter, Ajoke, speaks to the BBC

Legit.ng recalls a doing a report about a young lady named Ajoke who claimed to be Prophet TB Joshua's first daughter.

Ajoke was one of the people who spoke to the BBC in their three-part documentary about the atrocities alleged committed by the late Prophet TB Joshua.

In the BBC documentary it was disclosed that Ajoke was born out of wedlock by the late prophet and was throughly despised by her father.

Source: Legit.ng