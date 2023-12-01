The drama between upcoming Nigerian singer Lil Frosh and actor Yhemolee has taken an unexpected turn

Recall that the musician earlier called out the nightlife entertainer and accused him of slapping him at an event

Yhemolee, however, did not delay in filing a N200 million charge against the young talent, who then responded to the demands

Upcoming Nigerian singer Sanni Goriola Wasiu, best known as Lil Frosh, has filed a second counter lawsuit, accusing actor Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemolee, of assault and seeking damages of N500 million.

Lil Frosh had earlier taken to social media to call out Yhemolee and accuse him of slapping him at a recent event.

Lil Frosh files lawsuit against Yhemolee's charges Credit: @yhemolee, @lilfroshgram

Source: Instagram

Additionally, in a later post, Lil Frosh stated that Yhemolee should be held accountable if anything happened to him.

The nightlife entrepreneur responded by saying that the singer wrongly accused him, noting that he has received numerous death threats from unknown individuals based on the matter.

Sharing a statement from his lawyer, the actor claimed he is entirely innocent of all allegations against him by Lil Frosh and demanded N200 million in damages.

Lil Frosh counters Yhemolee’s lawsuit

In a new update, the musician stood his ground, with a statement from his attorney demanding a N500 million fine for damages done by Yhemolee.

Captioning his lawyer’s official request, he wrote:

“Here’s my response to @yhemo_lee Demand Letter. I refuse to be bullied into silence!”

See his post below

Netizens react to Lil Frosh’s bold move against Yhemolee

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

vanessa_do25:

"Did he slap you with his own hand or someone else from his crew? because he claim he did not lay a finger on you?'

olalekan_nasir:

"If he no slap you how you go come say he slap you and how many time you come online to say this. Nah from here we suppose believe you because normal normal you never do this so if he no slap you you no go come online."

anike_empire_collection:

"He slap you or he attempt to slap you this story no clear cuz yhemo lee say he no slap you and you said in ur live video that he attempted to slap you we’re confused."

johndee001:

"Man no be God, God f!ght for you brother."

leefah_dior700:

"Normal na fake people full naija like instead of taking actions that this bully must be stopped but you guys keep on trolling this man here if anything happen tomorrow Una go begin fight for justice wey no go later sup we need wise up sha for this naija if person express his fears then go see am like mad person."

adeola_pearls6:

"@yhemo_lee you said you don’t bully or beat him then why is he crying ? You don’t lay a finger on him he just Dey cry ni abi? Alagbara yin o le d’olohun!"

kholid_owoade:

"You mate slap you, you dey come online to report."

Lil Frosh denies abusing ex-girlfriend, speaks about facial swellings

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the former DMW signee Lil Frosh was in the news over the allegations of physically abusing his girlfriend.

The singer at the time came out to defend himself, noting that his girlfriend's facial swelling wasn't due to physical abuse but rather an allergic reaction caused it.

Despite losing his contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) over the issue, Lil Frosh has maintained his innocence.

Source: Legit.ng