Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, made the news again over one of his recent shows

A viral video showed two women who passed out during the singer's upbeat performance

Netizens had different reactions to the clip, as some wondered why anyone would faint Portable, while others said it was because of the heat

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently trended on the social media space once more.

During the singer's recent festive concert, a viral video surfaced capturing a moment of chaos when two women allegedly fainted in the crowd and were rushed onto the stage.

Video trends as two women faint at Portable's show. Credit: @portablebay

The footage showed the Zazu crooner's security struggling to carry one lady onto the stage while another was simultaneously being hurried away.

The person behind the camera expressed discontent, audibly screaming at the controversial situation unfolding on stage.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of two ladies fainting at Portable's show

femisanya_:

"Fans don faint when you deh perform before? That is portables new line of words."

officiachiomaa:

"Normal normal portable is a prayer point for all the women. Wizkid just has money ni portable is better then him big time."

lizzianno:

"Na only God knows the type of juju this people dey use control crowd."

naeez_younq:

"I never understand how normal human being go faint cuz of portable."

emmyoung12:

"If he easy make you self run am, messiah Sango."

adedamola_tomi:

"People wey no suppose wake up again Awon aladanwo omo."

bethel_komomo:

"Na una Sabi weytin dey make una faint, you no chop come show."

youfoundjoy_:

"Like faint for portable? Abi are mine missing something here."

fineboyokola:

"That is my sister Na heat cause am no be portable."

Coolestt:

"Wetin be this?"

Portable replies Charles Okocha

Portable responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted online, Legit.ng reported.

Portable made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted how he defeated him.

This was after Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.

