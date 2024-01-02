Nigerian Afrobeats sensations Burna Boy and Wizkid recently captivated their fans with a video showcasing their camaraderie

Legit.ng previously reported that the two shared a warm hug in one of Lagos' most prestigious nightclubs

A new video, however, confirmed that the two musicians made the most of the night as they were seen leaving the club in the morning

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, and Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, left their fans amazed with a recent video spotting them together.

Legit.ng previously reported that the duo were seen sharing a rare brotherly moment in one of the top Lagos nightclubs.

Burna Boy and Wizkid leave nightclub in the morning Credit: @wizkid, @whalanetwork, @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Following that, the two musicians didn't return to their respective homes later that night, enjoying the groove of the moment until daybreak.

A new video saw the moment Burna and his colleague walked out of the clubhouse in the morning, looking worn out from the long night of activities.

See the clip

Reactions trail video of Burna Boy and Wizkid leaving a nightclub in the morning

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

folashewa1:

"See as the one dey call machala Werey dey shout mashalaaa."

jiggysliit_:

"So dem sleep for club? Very irresponsible people."

joyce_apeh:

"OBO go fit enter this place ooo. His mate are not here."

miztersan_1:

"Make this people dey try rest sometimes ooo omo I’m not sure if them dey sleep ahhhhh."

_tomi_lola_:

"Wizkid just don’t have problem, the love is too much to share! More love less ego."

bhadboi__kaybee:

"Them sleep club till daybreak."

double__d2.0:

"Wiz never to be caught without igbo."

Burns Boy says he would have beaten Wizkid if he wasn't his guy

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had a clash with Wizkid's fans on social media and the singer lost his cool.

Wizkid's fans had claimed that Burna does not have the most certified African album compared to their favourite.

While reacting to Wizkid's fans, he said he would have banged the singer on the face if he wasn't a friend of the Ojuelegba crooner.

Source: Legit.ng