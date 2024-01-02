Emanuella has dropped another dance video featuring her colleague Aunty Success and a friend

The video showed the three friends taking turns as they danced to Rema's hit song Red Portion

Emanuella's new clip comes weeks after she shared a controversial dance video that sparked criticisms

Popular comedienne Emanuella Samuel of Mark Angel's Comedy has again left people talking with another dance video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Emanuella made headlines after she shared a controversial dance video which many found inappropriate for her age.

Emanuella and Aunty Success vibe to Rema's Red Portion. Credit: officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

Emanuella's uncle and comedian Mark Angel, who took responsibility, also tendered an apology online over the video.

Days after, the comedienne has left tongues wagging with a new dance video featuring her colleague Aunty Success and a friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the clip, Emanuella and her friends took turns as they danced to Rema’s hit track, ‘Red Potion’.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Emanuella drops another video

As expected, the video triggered different reactions, see some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

azealiacoulter:

"Hold on a second—is that Success?"

_liyanamaani:

"Oh my god is that success shooo pretty."

rankyboi1:

"Nigerians don force this girl to dey dress like deeper life people."

saadia_ogle_foundation:

"Children grow up first."

locozadeof:

"Your papa go explain tire."

typically_.toxic_:

"We can all say that success has a glow."

ashny_fine:

"Wait a minute who are you? Is that success."

jean_claude_munguetsoni_offici:

"Yeah they grow up first."

enoch_ecom001:

"Jeesus Is this aunty success, What are this people eatting that they grow very fast?"

flavor_water:

"Nah dat kind native unah want make she Dey wear. See the comment section everybody saying wow. Unah nor well all of unah wen criticize her for d first video. Backward mugus."

nwabuwaluke:

"Oh success and Emmanuella."

Emanuella drives Mark Angel's car

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Emanuella driving Mark Angel's car, a huge luxury jeep.

A clip showed Mark, who was on foot, asking if the 13-year-old took his car out.

Emanuella laughed as her uncle queried why she didn't use smaller cars in the house and chose to drive his personal vehicle instead.

Source: Legit.ng