“Ayra Starr Is More of an A-List Singer Than Tiwa Savage”: OAP Claims in Video, Don Jazzy Fires Back
- A media personality during a show compared Ayra Starr to her senior colleague Tiwa Savage
- The female presenter boldly claimed Ayra Starr was more of an A-list artiste than Tiwa Savage at the moment
- Mavin label boss Don Jazzy, in a reaction, expressed displeasure at the comment, which he described as distasteful
Actress and media personality Sandra Eze has caused a stir with a recent video of her comparing Mavin star Ayra Starr to her senior colleague Tiwa Savage.
Sandra, while speaking on a show on City FM, boldly asserted that the Sabi Girl was more of an A-list artiste than Tiwa Savage at the moment.
According to Sandra, Ayra Starr has made massive achievements in the past two years, including bagging a Grammy Award nomination.
Watch the video of Sandra Eze speaking below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ayra Starr left a show in Benin Republic on Okada.
Don Jazzy reacts to Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage comparison
Don Jazzy, who owns Mavin Records, a label Tiwa Savage was formerly signed to and current home to Ayra Starr, in a reaction to the video, expressed displeasure at the comparison of the two female singers.
The ace producer, in a reaction, wrote:
"Very distasteful talks to be honest. I no know how this type of talk no Dey heavy for people mouth."
See a screenshot of his comments below:
See other netizens reactions below:
tee_ranfire:
"Simi got her own pass , Teni got her own pass , TEMS got her own pass , i her time ; Let her shine … but nothing changes the fact that TIWA remains the no.1 ABG…. No.1 leading female act is Africa!"
bienaimesol:
'Comparison is a thief of joy. Let’s enjoy the privilege of having these Queens in our lifetime."
therealjaybreeze:
"Tiwa has lasted a couple of years' check her age well ….Omo ale + station Werey."
rebeccawinterr:
"Really hate this type of comparison. Because there’s only one seat at the top right?"
ntvcollective:
"Tiwa the closest thing alive to Beyonce."
Ayra Starr hints about being in relationship
Legit.ng previously reported that Ayra Starr seemed to have finally found love.
Oyinkansola Aderibigbe revealed in a post shared on her page a while back that she was set to be in a relationship with a guy she described as a bad boy.
However, Ayra, in her post, also noted that she might negatively influence her supposed new lover.
