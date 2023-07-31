Young female Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr has got people talking online as some comments she shared on her page about a boy in her life went viral

Ayra dropped a cryptic message on her page that left many with hints about the young Afrobeat sensation talking about her relationship

The record label boss of the singer, Don Jazzy, reacted to Ayra Starr's post slamming the 'Bad Boy' in his artist life to leave her alone

Nigerian female Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr has sparked reactions online with a recent comment on her page revealing that she's in a relationship.

Ayra Starr hinted about being or set to start a new relationship, but she's worried about the personality that both she and her love interest tend to portray.

Young Nigerian female singer Ayra Starr stirs emotions online with a cryptic message she posted about being in a toxic relationship. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@donjazzy

The Mavin's record label signee noted in her post that she knows she might negatively influence her love interest.

Ayra, however, noted that her love interest is also a bad boy.

He should get out jor - Don Jazzy reacts as Ayra Starr hints about dating a bad boy

Oyinkansola's label boss Don Jazzy has reacted to her post, and he doesn't seem too tolerative about the bad boy who appears set to enter her life.

The Mavin boss, in reaction to Ayra's post about dating a bad boy, said;

"Ehnnn he should get out."

See Ayra Starr's post hinting about dating a Bad Boy:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's revelation about being in a relationship

Snaps of Ayra Starr flaunting new waist tattoo drives male fans nuts, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young female Afrobeat singer Ayra Starr had sent a blood rush down the spine of many of her male fans after a video of her flaunting her new tattoos went viral.

The Mavin record label beauty in the trending raunchy viral clip spun around with the top of her jeans rolled down as she flaunts the edge of her butterfly wing tattoos.

There have been several conversations for months about how Ayra Starr oozes too much gender appeal instead of focusing more on her music career.

