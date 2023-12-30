Destiny Etiko was among those who graced the 2023 Calabar Carnival as she recently shared videos of her at the event

A clip showed some of the carnival attendees screaming in excitement as Destiny Etiko stepped out in her adorable outfit

Many of the actress' colleagues, fans and followers in reactions gushed about her beauty

The 2023 Carnival Calabar, which took place at Millennium Park and surrounding areas, witnessed massive turnouts from fun lovers within and outside Nigeria.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, who recently visited Ita Giwa, was among the popular faces that turned up in style for the event.

Destiny Etiko slays in a red outfit at Calabar Carnival. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Destiny turned up at the event in an adorable outfit that matched the colourful art pieces the carnival is known for.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, some event attendees were screaming in excitement after sighting Destiny.

Sharing the video, Destiny wrote in a caption:

"A snippet of what happened today in CALABAR I had so much fun though."

Watch the video of Destiny Etiko at Calabar Carnival below:

Check out the pictures Destiny Etiko shared below:

Celebrities, fans gush as Destiny Etiko attends Calabar Carnival in style

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, as many reacted to a clip of a man screaming in excitement over Destiny Etiko, see them below:

joyajie1:

"The biggest street party calabar my calabar no cap."

ekene_umenwa:

"Power power power this is so beautiful my baby."

don.pauly:

"Na person boyfriend they cry for background so oh wonderful."

laviv_designs:

"Chai that guy really likes you the love is massive,you looked good on my red."

ucheogbodo:

"That guy wan collapse."

suge_rgirl123:

"Who's bf is that pls."

miracleloussoul:

"That guy holding Pepsi bottle Is emotional."

m.m.a_j:

"That guy shouting like chinenye "I love you I followed you everywhere."

Destiny Etiko gets N300k from the brand she represents

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Etiko was given N300k by one of the brands she worked with.

The actress shared a screenshot of the alert she received from the company in appreciation of the good work she had done.

In another report, Destiny radiated beauty in a red outfit.

