Popular TV personality Rufai Oseni trends online after clips of him and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr went viral

In the viral video, Rufai's unusual behaviour got people talking as he was seen gushing massively over the young singer

The clip stirred reactions as fans were quick to note to Rufai the best way for him to confirm that it was truly Ayra Starr he was with

Famous TV personality and controversial public analyst Rufai Oseni recently stirred emotions online with a clip he shared on his social media page.

The Arise TV show presenter was at the centre of a mixed conversation after clips of him and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr went viral.

A video of Rufai Oseni gushing massively as he meets young female singer Ayra Starr goes viral. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@rufaioseni

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Rufai Oseni exuded unusual behaviour as he was seen gushing massive at the young female singer.

See the video shared by Rufai Oseni that's got people talking online:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans taunt Rufai Oseni over his behaviour with Ayra Starr

After the video of the Arise TV man went viral, fans stormed his page, passing jibes at him and the singer. Some even took it a nudge higher, asking if she was Rufai's new lover.

See how netizens reacted to the video of Rufai Oseni gushing over Ayra Starr:

@japheth_official:

"show us the skirt to believe."

@tunjiogndiran:

"Uncle Reuben just minding his buisness in the background admiring the skirt."

@longji1:

"Is she wearing clothes today?"

@lyke_nnabugwu:

"Brother, is she the lucky one in 2024?"

@somt0chi:

"As we no see the skirt we no believe."

@softogbu:

"We no see her skirt."

@nkirumichelle:

"Na the shuperu skirt we wan measure."

@iam_freewealth:

"Hahahah. That girl from agbado."

@okorieukwu13:

"Rufai you don dey prepare pepper spray for politicians come 2024?"

@george_goddess:

"You guys would make the perfect power couple."

Ayra Starr hints about being in relationship

Recall a previous report made by Legit.ng about young female singer Ayra Starr. In the report, it was revealed that the Mavin artist seemed to have finally found love.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe revealed in a post shared on her page a while back that she was set to be in a relationship with a guy whom she described as a bad boy.

However, Ayra, in her post, also noted that she might negatively influence her supposed new lover.

Source: Legit.ng