Mayorkun's former girlfriend Cocainna and Man Utd player Jadon Sancho were recently spotted together in a fun video

Cocainna, in a clip, was seen placing her hand on Sancho's shoulder as they enjoyed the loved-up moment

The trending video has seen many applauding Cocainna while others mocked Mayorkun

It appears Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun's former lover and US dancer Cocainna, has moved on.

This comes as a viral video captured some fun moments between Cocainna and popular English footballer and Manchester United star, Jadon Sancho.

Mayorkun’s ex Cocainaa makes video with Jadon Sancho. Credit: @cocainaaofficial @iammayorkun

A clip showed Cocainna all smiles as she placed her hand on Sancho’s shoulder while making a video, stirring different speculations about the duo.

In another clip, Cocainna was seen sitting on a chair in what looked like a restaurant.

Watch the viral video of Cocainna with Jadon Sancho below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mayorkun announced his relationship with Cocainna had crashed in October.

Netizens react as Cocainna hangs out with Marcus Rashford

The video has stirred numerous speculations and comments from netizens, with many shading Mayorkun. Legit. ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

kweenn_xo:

"One thing with my gender they will date higher never lower I love this fr."

darmee.bee:

"She leveled tf up!"

naijabet:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

chardonna.yy:

"She took “last year I gave you my heart,this year I’m Effing a player in your fan club“ seriously,or however the song was written."

emmanuel__micheal:

"Una don see say football money pass music."

iam_elizaabeth:

"So my mayor actually chop breakfast."

bigbee__2:

"Love it for her she’s a pretty girl."

biggs4eva_:

"Una for reason this matter well o. Is mayorkun still a Manchester United fan.. sanchoooo."

greatn__ess:

"E don finish the boy money run leave go meet footballer keep looking for high class and high maintenance chicks."

dagold_nig:

"Rich man don collect poor man wife."

Cross Rivers governor moves to compensate Mayorkun

Legit.ng previously reported that Mayorkun posted about his missing pendant and his visit to the Cross River state governor, Bassey Otu.

Giving an update about it, the singer revealed the governor promised to repay him for what he lost during the concert.

The singer added that he would give N5 million compensation to whoever found the pendant, which was still missing. He also begged his fans to spread the word to their friends.

Source: Legit.ng