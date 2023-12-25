Popular Nigerian economist and philanthropist Tony Elumelu had a blast at his all-white Christmas party

The exotic event showcased an array of splendour and welcomed dignitaries from all walks of life

A few viral videos captured the magical moment the wealthy businessman danced to the trendy steps of Burna Boy's latest single, City Boys

Renowned Nigerian economist and philanthropist Tony Elumelu experienced a memorable time at his recent all-white Christmas party held over the weekend.

Legit.ng reported that dignitaries from various walks of life attended the event, which was a lavish extravaganza.

Burna Boy, Tony Elumelu, and Pocolee entertain the billionaire guest Credit: @bellanaija, @tonyeoelumelu

Several trending videos captured the splendid moments when the financial tycoon enthusiastically took part in the intricate dance steps of Burna Boy's recent hit, City Boys.

Tony was seen at different instances engaging in lively dance moves, at times playfully tormented by the self-proclaimed African giant and ace dancer, Pocolee, alongside other entertainment personalities.

chu6x:

"POCO just they stress my CEO….. if anything happen to that leg, our money is gone. Bank Charges will be the end of us."

__harbiodun:

"I never see any event on social media wey I no go see Poco that guy Na mtn, I love it like that Sha.

teejoseph_x:

"Poco Abeg treat daddy small small ..I still get small thing for UBA."

em_nuruddeen:

"Omo e be lik out of all my fellow billionaires na me sabi dance pass ooo."

empressofabuja:

"I’m the only rich person that knows how to dance."

its.kemzy_:

"Rich man no Dey stress himself on top dance."

adefrosh_14:

"Poco abeg ooh no break chairman leg ooh make the money wey dey my UBA no go bend."

big__victory:

"Till he break that legs and bank charges will increase na that time your eye go clear."

Genevieve Nnaji attracts all eyes at Tony Elumelu’s all-white Christmas party

The billionaire financial tycoon held down the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, with his exotic all-white Christmas party attended by top dignitaries from all walks of life.

One of the viral videos making the rounds online captured the captivating presence of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji in the colourful crowd.

The Nollywood actress dazzled with her ageless beauty in a stunning white dress that made her stand out.

