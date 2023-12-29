Nigerian actor Azeez Ijaduade has finally been released from the hospital days after being victim of an indiscriminate shooting by the Nigerian police

Azeez, in a post shared on his page, was seen in a very uplifted mood, dancing after surviving a vicious gun raid

In the viral clip, he shared images of the bullet wounds in his neck and the holes punctured in his car during the attack

Young Nollywood actor Azeez Ijaduade trends online as he finally gets to leave the hospital eight days after he was viciously attacked by the Nigerian police.

Azeez shared images of himself when the attack first took place. He noted in his appreciation post how the incident was his darkest moment and how he was overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty about his life.

However, according to him, it was at this moment he found the light and the highest support of humanity he had ever received before in his life.

Azeez Ijaduade shares images of his bullet-ridden car and body injuries

The movie star, in his appreciation post, shared clips of the bullet injuries he sustained during the attack.

He also showed some of the holes punctured in his car by bullets from the attack as he thanked God for keeping him alive after such a near-death experience.

See Azeez Ijaduade's video below:

Netizens react to Azeez Ijaduade's appreciation video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Jesu seun."

@kiitanbukola:

"Iku pa e ti."

@deleodule_:

"Glory be to God."

@toluwanisings:

"Omoooo egbon God loves u ooo pls don’t joke with him."

@toluwanisings:

"We thank God for your life Egbonmi."

@debbie_shokoya:

"Thank You Lord We Won’t Mourn Over You...Devil Failed, God Won."

@bakarezhainab:

"We don’t joke with GOD here. Grateful for you, Grateful for your life and the grace that surrounds you ❤️ ADISA MIO NI WA E TI .YOUR LIGHT WILL NEVER DWINDLE."

@kunleafod:

"God is good and he manifested himself in your life, give thanks and praise to him always."

@damolaolatunji:

"God you alone be praised…."

Police drop statement on actor Azeez Ijaduade's shooting in Ogun state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Nigerian police, the Ogun state command, released a statement to address the shooting of Nollywood actor Azeez Ijaduade in Iperu.

Reports about Azeez made the headlines on Saturday, December 23, 2023, after it was alleged that a police officer shot the movie star.

Azeez's coworker, Abiodun Adebanjo, was the one who shared the sad news in a post on Instagram on Saturday night.

