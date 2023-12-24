The Ogun State Police Command released a statement concerning the tragic shooting death of Nollywood actor Azeez Ijaduade

The Ogun State Police Command has spoken out regarding the shooting of Nollywood star Azeez Ijaduade in the state's Iperu district.

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, a police officer allegedly shot The Star.

According to reports, Ijaduade, a film director and producer, is currently receiving treatment at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ogun State following an alleged shooting by a police officer.

On Saturday night, Ijaduade's coworker, Abiodun Adebanjo, revealed the incident on his Instagram account.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the event in a statement on Sunday, saying the actor was injured by a bullet after a policeman assigned to a Chinese expatriate shot into the air.

Odutola stated that Ijaduade was in stable condition, that the police officer had been identified, and that an inquiry into the incident had begun.

