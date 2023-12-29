Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shown interest in being in the dating scene

The socialite took to social media to encourage men who admire her to make their moves and not be deterred by Davido

Sophia’s call for men to ‘toast’ her was met with a series of interesting reactions from social media users

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has encouraged men to ‘toast’ her on social media.

Sophia, who is well known for having Davido’s first child, Imade, took to her Snapchat page to share a message she received from a male admirer.

Davido's baby mama, Sophia, wants men to toast her. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The man, identified as Omoanowo on Snapchat, made it clear to Davido’s baby mama that he would have loved to marry her, but he could get shot for it.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I for just marry you if no be say them go shoot me straight up.”

In response, Sophia encouraged him and other men not to be scared. According to her, nobody anywhere has the right to shoot him. She told him to go ahead and woo her.

She wrote:

“There’s nobody anywhere that has the right to shoot you. Toast meeee.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Sophia Momodu’s chat with male admirer

The exchange between Davido’s baby mama, Sophia and her admirer soon spread on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

mari_agency__realestate:

“I think this has been the problem with Sophia for real and it's not fair.”

folalucy:

“People are mad, so she should not have a life because she shares a child with a man that famous but has refused to step up and be a father behind closed doors. You social media warriors need to mind your business and let Sophia leave her life. It’s almost 2024, people need to learn to mind their business.”

sandypreneur:

“She is a beautiful lady, doing a great job raising her daughter. Hope she finds the right one for her soon.”

iam_egodi_1:

“Why will i marry someone baby mama?”

officialmrcharlez:

“I’m surprised why she is not in any relationship since all this while with all this her shape.”

thecontroversial_me:

“Somebody embarrassing her baby daddy on social media. Just dey play.”

ms_lope:

“She said they don't have the right o, not that they won't shoot. Lol. Toast at ur own risk.”

kevwe_makeover:

“You deserve a good man that would treat you rightSophia can never do wrong in my eyes”

turlash_bakes:

“Toast her ooo. feel free to toast her.”

emzzy_vibe:

“So they will screenshot your chats and post online after m@nipulating you to say naughty words.”

ivapaisly:

“From Sophie to Sophie..No cap.”

Davido wasn't there when I needed him - Imade

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia, shared Imade's WhatsApp chat with her grandmother on social media.

In the WhatsApp chat, Imade called her grandmother one of the few friends she has as she went on to name others. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about her late brother, Ifeanyi, and her father, Davido.

Sophia had blurred out some parts of the message posted online, but netizens were able to decipher some of the words, and one of them mentioned Davido's absence in Imade's life.

Source: Legit.ng