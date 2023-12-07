BBNaija star, Bambam, has opened up on her strict upbringing, among other things, in a recent interview

The reality star and actress shared how her father was very military-like and tried to curb her excesses

Bambam's disclosure about having Deeper Life parents and not returning home after NYSC got Nigerians talking

BBNaija star, Bamike Adenibuyan, aka Bambam, has shared details about how her parents raised her and more.

During a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the mum of two recounted how her father was very strict and also a Deeper Life Church member.

BBNaija's Bambam said her parents were strict. Photos: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that he was concerned that she would become a vagabond and kept a firm grip on her. Bambam also noted that her father used to say he didn't want her to grow fat on his couch after school, so she decided not to return home after her mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The reality star, who got married to her fellow housemate, said she needed a platform to showcase herself and decided to go on her BBNaija journey.

In her words:

“My parents were very strict, my dad said the moment I graduated, he didn’t want me to get fat on his couch. He said I was on my own and was worried about how I would survive. He didn’t want me to be a liability, so I made it easy for him. After NYSC, I didn’t go back home, I stayed in Abuja.

"I had such a good upbringing, a Deeper Life dad, and a nurse as a mother. My dad was worried that I would become a vagabond. I needed a platform to be able to showcase my skills, that’s how I landed up on Big Brother.”

Watch the video snippet below:

Reactions as Bambam recounts her upbringing with strict parents

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to speak on Bambam's disclosure about her upbringing and marriage to Teddy A. Some of them commended her soft-spoken nature and expressed their admiration for her.

Read some of their comments below:

efya_boafowaa_kumah:

“Teddy A's number one spec about Bambam is how calm she can be no matter the situation.”

patricksarahene:

“Bam is so so eloquent.”

Rahma_nasiru:

“But truly I never liked BamBam in the big brothers house... but recently I started admiring her from a far. Her carriage, her eloquence and body. She swims in femininity.”

Oyindamolaossi':

“This is what happens when you live for you, in plenty, in little you are okay. It’s hard if you are in the lime light but it’s the most peaceful thing ever.”

nanas.recipes_:

“She’s so eloquent and graceful. I love her and I can relate to the weight gain after childbirth. It’s really a difficult journey and people should be kind with their words. I for one don’t even bother responding to people that talk about my weight. I put in the work, eat right, keep fit.”

datbassa_girl:

“Gracious...Beautiful...Eloquent...God-fearing. Love her.”

Sexy0d:

“So people don't know what people are going through before they start tr*lling them.”

Nanaamaelikplim:

“They chose themselves and they won...its not easy to be in a bbn ship....”

How Bambam suffered Postpartum depression

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Bambam's journey to motherhood and the complications she experienced when she had her first child.

Bambam's first daughter, Zendaya, is a beauty to behold, but her pregnancy brought many unforeseen changes she could not handle.

According to Bambam, her husband, fellow co-star Teddy A, was supportive of her and open to her transitions with her two pregnancies.

Source: Legit.ng