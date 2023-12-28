Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie trended on social media over a video of her having a good time at a club

In the clip, the movie star was seen washing her hands with an expensive bottle of champagne and bragging about it

The video raised mixed feelings among netizens, with many of them condemning the act as childish and classless

Popular actress Angela Okorie caught the attention of many Nigerians after sharing a video of herself having a good time at a nightclub.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself washing her hands with an expensive champagne bottle at the club.

Angela Okorie washes her hands with champagne in a club. Photos: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela had her hands over a basin of drinks as someone poured a bottle of Dom Perignon for her to wash with.

Not stopping there, the actress was heard bragging about how she couldn’t use ordinary water to wash her hands in the challenging economy. She stated that she was washing her hands with bottles of Dom Ps.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Angela Okorie washing her hands with champagne

Shortly after the actress shared her video online, it spread on different pages, with Nigerians dropping their hot takes. A number of them did not seem impressed by the display, and they called it childish.

Read some of their comments below:

qwueen_zee:

“You will still need that water to wash your hands after all this.”

rosythrone:

“Pple that do this don’t know they’re acting so classless and childish.”

tenovertenautos:

“It’s giving 2010 elegushi beach vibes ”

senator_scott:

“Lousy and classless.”

dannylamangoo:

“Poverty mentality , the rich don't act this way, nor celebrity who can afford 1million of that.”

tbellz07:

“This is tacky behaviors and poverty mentality.”

sir_tijaja:

“You can't tell me this is not a sign that someone has mental issues. We go dey see small signs, we go dey ignore.”

mr.agugua:

“It’s giving “Mgbeke feeling funky”.”

the_fitness_farmer:

“On behalf of some of my Igbo sisters I am cringing.”

chidimaochonga:

“It’s giving local champion.”

Chinny_005:

“The Don P might be fake.”

Jniffa_:

“At your big age madam lol it’s not giving what you think it is.”

ksolo_hitz:

“Washing your hands with expensive drinks only to wash with water and soap cos you’ll be uncomfortable. It looks childish.”

Angela Okorie rains curses on Uche Elendu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Okorie made headlines after she spared no words while blasting her colleague, Uche Elendu, on her 40th birthday.

Elendu clocked 40 on July 14, 2023, and she took to social media to share the good news as fans and colleagues celebrated her on their pages.

However, Okorie was not there for the fanfare, as she reacted to one of the birthday posts with heated words.

Source: Legit.ng