A fashion designer has showcased dedication to her craft despite being exhausted from excessive workload

While sharing her goal to make her first million, she also opened up about the challenges faced by fashion designers

Netizens related to her aspirations and shared their experiences while struggling for their first million

A beautiful fashion designer has stirred emotions on the TikTok app after sharing her current ordeal.

In the touching clip, the lady identified as @blair_goodfashion on TikTok reiterated that she could not turn down any customer's order because she wanted to bag her first million.

Fashion designer refuses to reject customers' orders Photo credit: @blair_goodfashion/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady’s pursuit to make first million naira trends

While sharing her ordeal via her official account, she revealed the challenges faced by fashion designers on their journey to success.

She wrote;

“POV: you can't reject any order because you are trying to make your First million. This journey is not easy, fashion designers how is the season treating you? I hope I see my first million this season.”

Reactions as fashion designer hustles to make first million

Netizens resonated with the lady's story and expressed their support for her craft in the comments section.

Many fashion designers and aspiring entrepreneurs shared their experiences and challenges while striving for their first million.

Favour_ Amaah commented:

“I de reject o make I no go sick.”

Clothing brand store Nigeria said:

“My first million gave me stress which resulted to the hospital which resulted to disappointment and insults cause I couldn't finish on time.”

Coolex_Stitches reacted:

“This is soo me eili, I cnt even say no whiles I'm so weak.”

Marexdavis commented:

“More strength dear.”

Mary Amour reacted:

“Keep going Baby! You've got this.”

Oluwajesse commented:

“Girl I can relate.”

Ruchi said:

“Keep going, see you at the top top.”

@promzycouture said:

“Me am still sick now.”

Zainees_couture reacted:

“Me lately but I've finally stopped taking orders for the year.”

Mofash commented:

“I reject ooo I no wan sick.”

Houseofsean said:

“I don push push until sickness catch me.”

Watch the video below:

Ladies hustle to get N20 million from rich Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 26-year-old Nigerian man, who has given up on love and marriage, has said he wants a lady willing to carry and bear a child for him. @Wizarab10, who appealed on Twitter on behalf of the man, explained that the potential lady would be given N10 million before commencement and another N10 million after the successful delivery of the child.

Sharing screenshots of the man's request in his DM, @Wizarab10 added that the child would be given birth abroad, with expenses to be covered by the man. According to the man, he has been in only one serious relationship all his life, but it ended badly and resulted in him losing interest in settling down.

He said the lady should not be older than 35 and would not lay claim to the child or show up ever again after completing the job. He added that the lady is expected to raise and care for the child for the first essential months, and the balance of N10 million would be paid after that.

Source: Legit.ng