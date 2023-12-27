Oloba Salo lamented his sad experience with some hoodlums, claimed to be area boys, in a trending video

In the viral video, Salo, who looked distraught, claimed the hoodlums made away with his money and car

However, some netizens appeared to find Salo's predicament hilarious, as many of them teased him

Budding TikTok comedian and influencer Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, found himself in an unfortunate situation of extortion and robbery in Lagos state.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Salo lamented after hoodlums, said to be area boys, targeted him and ended up going away with his money and car.

Oloba Salo's car and money were stolen in Lagos. Credit: @funnyhorje

The comedian was seen recounting his distressing experience as he engaged in a conversation with an unidentified person.

Watch the viral video of Salo speaking on his sad experience below:

This is coming days after YBNL star Ololade Mi Asake gave Oba Salo N3 million.

Netizens react to Salo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens who found Salo's plight amusing despite the gravity of the situation.

See their reactions below:

carsbloggerrrr:

"He go explain tire, make chicken no just catch ham for this kind state oh."

wizkid_blogger_:

"You go press money tire before you see ham collect."

tochi_lifestyle:

"I done laff enter my landlady bathroom by mistake & she done lock door."

gen_codedlee:

"U don play gta for real life."

ig_ten_fingers:

"Nah me call ham ask question oo wey my junior brother Dey video ham lol… Salo nah werey fr."

para_dc_oficial_:

"Una No get sense for this country including my daddy and my babe why Una Dey use am laugh but it a bit funny tho I get sense."

horizparis:

"His eye done later clear sha."

Source: Legit.ng