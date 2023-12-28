Nigerian skit maker Nasboi seems set to toe the path of Portable and Charles Okocha to resolve his beef with social media critic Daniel Regha

Nasboi, who has been under constant scrutiny from Daniel Regha, recently challenged the online critic to a boxing fight

The skit maker, in a post shared on Instagram, called for the organisers of Portable and Charles' fight to wade in and make his fight with Regha a reality

Famous Nigerian skit maker turned singer Nasiru Lawal Micheal, aka Nasboi, has sparked reactions online with a post he recently shared on his social media handle.

Nasboi, in his post, revealed the comments Daniel Regha sent to him advising him on improving his stagemanship when performing.

This is the third time Daniel Regha would send messages to Nasboi either criticising him or advising him on improving his budding career as a musician.

"E don do pick a date let's fight" - Nasboi calls Daniel Regha out

However, it seems Nasboi has had enough of Daniel Regha's constant criticism of his work.

In reaction to the critic's recent comment about his stagemanship, Nasboi called Daniel Regha, challenging him to a boxing match.

Nasboi, in his post, called on the organisers of Portable and Charles Okocha's fight to wade in and make his fight with Regha a reality.

The skit maker isn't the only public figure who is at loggerheads with Daniel Regha.

See Daniel Regha's comment that angered Nasboi:

Reactions trail Nasboi's call for a fight with Daniel Regha

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nasboi's post:

@datwarrigirl:

"You now have a personal adviser that you don’t even pay."

@lorrdsky:

"This guy really mean you."

@owosenii:

"Awwwwwww @ "and pls stay safe". Nas, have you ever considered Daniel being in love with you?!!"

@official_leczy:

"This is how I advise people I truly care about, the guy love you."

@oshodiruqayat:

"Daniel is a fan he hardly ever advice people like this o."

@obaksolo:

"Na Daniel dem plant for your career like this."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"God abeg."

@elsieokpocha:

"He definitely loves you."

@itz_clemziblaque:

"I like the guy in a way sha."

@thedotsoflife_:

"He is a huge fan of your works. Doesn’t hide it, giving you the feedback needed for growth. He loves you organically. Invite him for dinner."

@tiny_spectro:

"Nas leave Daniel abeg. You're literally the only person who he speaks more friendly and caring with. That's good."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Daniel dem say make you pick a date."

