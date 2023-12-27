Iyabo Ojo has gained an upper hand at the Legit.ng Readers Award which took place in 2023 as the Social Media Star (TikTok) of the year

The actress was up against her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, Temi Otedola, and DJ Chicken but she beat them hands down

An online poll was held by Legit.ng to determine readers' favorite social media star and they voted massively for the actress

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shown that she is now one of the favourites of fans as far as the best TikTok celebrity is concerned.

The mother of two who has been at the forefront of fighting for justice for Mohbad has been voted as the Best Social Media Star (TikTok) of 2023.

Iyabo Ojo emerges as Social Media Star (TikTok) 2023. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@it.priscy/@temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Ojo who has been on vacation with her lover won the Legit.ng Reader's Choice Award 2023. The movie star has been a force to reckon with on social media with her hilarious skits and funny videos.

Iyabo Ojo beats her daughter and two others

The movie star was up against her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, Temi Otedola, and DJ Chicken.

Ojo had a total vote of 56%, while her daughter did not get any vote at all. Otedola got a total vote of 18% while DJ Chicken had 26% votes.

See how fans voted for their favourites here:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's win

Netizens have reacted to the way readers voted for Ojo. Here are some of the reactions below:

@Desaint Armani:

"The political voting we did, what has been our gain so far not to talk of social voting lol. Make the one weh burn im data most on TikTok win am abeg."

@Cleopatra Favour Ezinne:

"No one does it better than iyabo Queen of TikTok."

@Johnson O. Awe:

"Wait, like seriously? Do we even need to vote for this category again when we all know the outright winner?"

@Adam Jimba:

"Dj chicken my brother."

@Abdul Hameed Habiodun Jellowphy:

"Temi otedola

@Akanbi Misturah:

"Dj chicken is my fav."

@Ibrahim Daud:

"DJ Chicken, the owner of Tiktok."

@Motun Bae Ayomi:

"I will choose Priscilla over her Mom. Then Temi."

@Queen Stheric:

"Iyabo Ojo the queen mother."

@Tina Mowoe Inenesan:

"Iyabo Ojo Queen Mother."

