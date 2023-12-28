Popular Nigerian music stars, Davido and Ruger, are trending on social media over their recent interaction at an event

A video was posted online showing the moment the two men shared a hug, and Davido lifted Ruger from the ground

The video raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians, with many of them praising Davido's humility

Much-loved Nigerian singer David' Davido' Adeleke recently met fellow musician Michael Olayinka, aka Ruger, at an event, and their interaction went viral online.

In a video posted on Instagram by @Billie_Adeleke and spotted by Legit.ng, the two music stars were seen sharing a warm moment and showing each other love.

Davido hugged and carried Ruger at an event. Photos: @davido, @rugerofficial

Davido and Ruger shared a tight embrace, but OBO did not stop there. The Unavailable crooner took things further by lifting Ruger from the ground as he continued to hug him.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Davido hugging and carrying Ruger

The video of Davido and Ruger's tight hug caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they reacted to it online. Read some of their comments below:

Officialtmoni_01:

“If nah wizkid he carry now dem go talk say he too happy for hugging wizkid like say wizkid big pass am....a happy boy is always a happy boy..he love all souls..#NO PRIDE.”

emcee_reborn:

“This humbleness from OBO needs to be studied and emulated.”

big_warrior27:

“The Godfather ❤️ that father your popsy.”

eatwith_anaa:

“Davido the super man na everybody my baby wan carry.”

cody_gifted:

“Wetin dem de always talk for ear sef.”

iam_yungjoc:

“David na free-spirit ❤️.”

Bobbysosathe1st:

“Obo love every single body.”

brown_of_lagos1:

“Ruger sef no small.”

