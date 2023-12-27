A group of young men surprised their neighbours with chickens and captured their reactions on TikTok

The first neighbour who got a chicken was overjoyed and blessed them fervently, expressing her gratitude

The other neighbours who received the generous gifts also showed their appreciation and thanked them warmly

On a festive Christmas day, a group of young men decided to spread some joy and cheer to their neighbours by surprising them with live chickens as gifts.

They recorded their heartwarming reactions on TikTok, where they gained thousands of views and likes.

The neigbours were happy. Photo credit: @de_ouse/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first neighbour who opened her door and saw a chicken waiting for her was overjoyed and ecstatic.

In a video shared by @de_ouse, she blessed them fervently with prayers and praises, expressing her sincere gratitude for their kindness.

The other neighbours who received the generous and unexpected gifts also showed their appreciation and thanked them warmly with smiles and hugs.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady B reacted:

“This one nah for disturbing them for next year una go harder the year.”

Gladness said:

“If you wer smiling all through dis video gather here.”

User8383839393838 wrote:

“See how the hoUses are spacious. Lagos see your mate!!!”

Butterson commented:

“Na the gate guy part sweet pass thanks for remembering the guy.”

Foodbyjulie also commented:

“Why did i cry when they got to the gate man.”

Ruby504826468227:

“This one na bribe 00, make they no para for the up coming noise.”

Zara's Empire:

“Abeg how many people Dey this compound.”

Brown skin:

“When fowl Dey expensive na them dey do this one una try.”

Hafcycollection0:

“For all the disturbance next year they go harder.”

ThellyV:

“Chidinma change cloth reach 5 times.”

Ekojoka Dumbili:

“So una neighbor's know say una sabi worry kai i really pit this una neighbor.”

Noni:

“Una know say true true una dey disturb.”

Naija students surprise lecturer with gifts on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a heartwarming display of appreciation, Nigerian students organised a delightful surprise for their beloved lecturer on her special day.

The students seized the opportunity to express their gratitude and admiration by surprising their instructor during an ongoing lecture.

Amidst the lecture, the students quietly entered the classroom, carrying a beautifully adorned cake. As the lecturer turned to face her students, she was greeted by a chorus of joyful voices singing "Happy Birthday."

Source: Legit.ng