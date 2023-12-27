The act of giving, especially to the less privileged, is not something that comes easily to everybody

But a few who do it and do it regularly deserve to be appreciated, and in this article, Legit.ng has decided to do precisely that

An online poll was held by Legit.ng to find out who is the most philanthropic Nigerian celebrity between Don Jazzy, Davido, Tunde Ednut and Osita Popcorn

You do not get to see charity without any sentimental attachment in this modern day and age.

However, a few Nigerian celebrities have taken it to a new height, which deserves recognition.

Afrobeats superstar Davido emerges as the most philanthropic celebrity of the year. Photo credit: @davido/@donjazzy/@tundednut

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently held an online poll to determine Nigeria's most philanthropic celebrity.

Davido is king of charity

The poll was between Don Jazzy, Davido, Tunde Ednut and Osita Popcorn.

Ace Nigerian singer and Afrobeats superstar Davido emerged at the top of the bunch with over 87% of the vote cast.

Miles away second to the singer was veteran music producer Don Jazzy, who had a paltry 9% of total votes.

However, one of the biggest shocks of the poll was to see Osita Popcorn beating Tunde Ednut to emerge in third place with 3% of the votes, while the famous Instagram blogger got just 1%.

Here's the online poll:

See the results of the survey and how people voted:

Netizens reveal why they voted Davido ahead of other celebs

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the online poll:

@Kplus Kelechi Obinna:

"Anybody wey they the same category with legendary davido, sorrrry be that person name,,,because davido go washhh you."

@OG Banks:

"As long as David is there I'll be rooting for him in anything in this life."

@Itz Last Eze Kings:

"OBO all the way."

@Gem Gem:

Ositapopcorn for me, anyday, anytime. That man is doing great things with the help of God

@Omebe Arinze Theophilus:

"Papa Ejima is over dem all."

@Mena Perfect:

"Davido all the way."

@Emperor Tee fish farm:

"Osita Popcorn is a proper king."

@IkennaTochukwu:

"Tundednut, sef dey try abeg hin sef no small inside life."

Don Jazzy gives out N8m to ailing Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy trended online for days after he gave out over N8m to Nigerians in need on social media.

One of the reactions that followed Don Jazzy's philanthropy was Nigerians noting that he does so much for people with minimal fuss.

A beneficiary of Don Jazzy's kind gesture was a Nigerian player identified as Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, to whom he gave N6 million for treatment and surgery of her injury.

Source: Legit.ng