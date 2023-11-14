Ace Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently had an interview with Billboard Music chart where she revealed some things about herself

The Afrobeat Queen shared during the interview shared five things about herself that many might not know

Apart from revealing that bread was her favourite food, Tiwa shocked many when she noted that she hates wearing nor performing with heels on

Nigerian global music star Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions online with some recent revelations she recently shared during an interview with Billboard.

In her interview with Billboard, the Afrobeat superstar revealed five things many of her fans might not know about her.

Afrobeat superstar Tiwa Savage reveals 5 things about herself many may not know about her. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage reveals she hates heels

The first she shared that shocked most of her fans was that she's not a lover of heels. Tiwa noted that she hates performing with heels on.

This surprised many because Tiwa Savage rarely performs on stage without being in heels.

Heels are a major part of her fashion game.

The music star also shared that her favourite food is bread. She revealed that she isn't the one that handles her Instagram handle.

Tiwa reveals her favourite series

The Afrobeat Queen also revealed that she is boring and doesn't mind spending her entire day in her bedroom watching movies.

She shared during the interview that her favourite series/movie at the moment is Downtown Abbey.

Watch Tiwa Savage's interview with Billboard:

See how netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage's interview

Here are some of the comments gathered from the viral interview:

@i_amzico:

"Sabi girl Downtown Abbey is an interesting series."

@estylo_48:

"I can eat bread like my life depends on it."

@classyajibade:

"Mama J is who she thinks she is. The Queen of Afrobeats."

@heiismarcus:

"Nah why the person we Dey run your account no reply my text since."

@stoor_moyosore:

"And my friend said I'm wired coz i love bread like soft thick bread kai."

@licencegram:

"And she’s currently enjoying GOT series."

@kilzz_g:

"My crush ❤️ every year young and beautiful."

Tiwa Savage is now the second most followed Naija artist on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when Tiwa Savage deposed Wizkid and became the world's second most followed Afrobeat artist.

Tiwa Savage is also officially the most-followed female Nigerian singer on Instagram.

On Instagram, Savage has a fan base of 17.9 million people, beating Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, who has 17.8 million followers on IG.

