A young lady at Tiwa Savage's concert had the time of her life as the singer focused attention on her for a moment

In the video sighted online, the singer asked her bodyguard to take her off the stage and finally hugged a young lady in the front row who grabbed her attention

The fan cried tears of joy as Tiwa paused her performance and specially serenaded her as a birthday gift

A female fan of Tiwa Savage's probably had one of her dreams come true when the singer finally noticed her at a show.

While Tiwa performed , she sat at the edge of the stage trying to get down and her bodyguard swooped into action, scooped her in his arms and lifted her down.

Tiwa Savage serenades fan at her concert Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy

The singer was immediately held tightly by a female fan who burst into tears immediately as she sang along with Tiwa.

The Loaded crooner then told her crew to hold on as she turned to the fan and gave her a special performance for her birthday.

The fan cascaded into more tears as Tiwa infused her name in the song while gently caressing her face and hugging her.

The crowd, excited for the lucky lady whipped out their phones and recorded the moment.

Netizens react to Tiwa's video

A lot of people considered the female fan lucky as they expressed how they would also misbehave if given such access to Tiwa Savage.

@NgoziPreshy:

"I’ll just faint . I love her like mad."

@dlazygirl:

"She is who she thinks she is "

@big_manny001:

"This bodyguard sha just dey press everything."

@iam_cutedimplez:

"The way wey I for grab her waist ehn... na bouncer go separate us. She's toooooo gorgeous."

@airlah_:

"I wouldn’t be able to function if Tiwa held me like this"

@Momentum_SBWA:

"If Tiwa looks into my eyes and sing to me like that, she’d better take me home and make me do whatever she so wishes. Dishes, pannties, and every other thing washable, i’ll do everything she asks me to idc. I’m hers to be used! ‍♂️"

@IsaacMbaegbu:

"you just know she smells so good bro."

@AustinRVXT:

"If she gets up close to me like that i am fainting."

@ajegs007:

"I’ll never wash my face, ever again."

Tiwa Savage joins funny TikTok trend

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage sparked reactions with a video that made the rounds on social media.

The Loaded crooner, in the video, made beats alongside the audio with kitchen utensils she hung on her head and waist and held in her hands as well.

The mother of one kept a straight face as she danced and turned around, looking hilarious with the items on her body.

