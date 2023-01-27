Singer Timi Timi Dakolo has taken to social media with a post sharing how a person he considered as family stabbed him in the back

The singer said the lady was in a room full of strangers who wanted to have him booked for a show but she kept speaking against him

Dakolo said he only caught wind of what was going on when an official in the meeting called him to ask if he had issues with her

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has stirred reactions online after sharing a painful betrayal story from someone he considers as family.

According to Dakolo, the lady was his closest ally in a room full of strangers yet she was the only one against him when his name came up as a suggested performer for a gig.

“Imagine a room full of strangers planning an event and suggested me. And the only person who knows me well inside the room. Like knows me knows me kept blocking it. Only for one of the strangers to come outside ask if I have a problem with her. I said not all, we are Gee’s,” the singer tweeted.

Dakolo said he eventually got the gig and when he met the lady during sound check, she made a snide remark about his voice.

The singer said he chose to stay quiet and simply exchanged pleasantries with her.

See his post below:

Social media users react

officialmakosi said:

"It’s the ones who know you! Sizing your opportunity against their insecurities!"

akinalabi said:

"Another angle is do not believe that person."

mims_ali said:

"Hmmmm your greatest enemies are your friends. And greatest supporters are strangers. Sad but true."

joselyn_dumas said:

"Sad but true. Interestingly God always plants people we’ve never met in rooms who fight on our behalf…"

godwintom said:

"Normal!!!!!!!!!! Them plenty for this business. God pass all of them."

gloriaosarfo said:

"It is always the STRANGERS who fight on our behalf in/on the deciding room/table...Its sad, but God is the Ultimate bro, keep shining It is well "

