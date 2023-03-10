Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, just like every other citizen, must have tried to understand why the electoral committee rescheduled the state election

The entertainer took to social media to criticise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

In a few words to the electoral committee, Timi conveyed the frustration brewing among voters

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo must have had it to the brim when he voiced his frustration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The entertainer took to social media to ask the electoral body a simple question.

Recall that INEC had postponed the governorship and state houses of assembly elections by one week. The elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, March 11, will now hold on Saturday, March 18.

In a Twitter post, Timi queried to know what was behind the shady actions of the electoral committee. He tweeted:

“Why is @inecnigeria behaving like secret cult?

Nigerians react to Timi’s post

Nigerians had different things to say about the electoral commission.

db_naturals_:

"They are so shameless . First time wey this kind breeze don blow them before."

callme_wealth:

"Yeye blogger the forensic site opened by your candidate to investigate the votes hope you have seen it ? But you can’t post it right? You go post an when they finish."

adelakuntufayl:

"And why has CBN continue to put us in a state of confusion since the Supreme Court judgement on old Naira notes?"

isaac_sunday1993:

"Of course they're, but manifesting their evil on broad day light."

myk_aby:

"I wonder oooo @inecnigeria u guys don't know what u are doing all the money theifnubu and buhari gave u enjoy it."

gibglo:

"We d youth strong pass cult, e never clear dem. Make dem d feel funky first."

