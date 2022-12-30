Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo is currently in Ghana having a good time with his maternal grandmother, who also happens to be the love of his life

The picture uploaded on the singer’s official Instagram page depicted the smooth resemblance between Timi and his nanna

The father of three mentioned that the old woman lives in Ghana and will soon be clocking 100 years

Nigerian rhythm and blues singer Timi Dakolo seems to be having a good time this holiday season as he proudly displayed his maternal grandmother, who is nearly 100 years old.

Singer Timi Dakolo visits maternal grandmother in Ghana Credit: @timdakolo

Source: Instagram

The Iyawo mi crooner took to Instagram to show off his Ghanaian maternal grandmother. Dakolo, who described her as his babe, revealed that she is nearly 100 years old.

The singer's caption read:

"My maternal grannie in Ghana.This my babe is almost 100 years".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Timi Dakalo with his maternal grandmother in the post below:

Fans react to pictures of Timi Dakalo with his grandmother

idahosalaurie:

"The family resemblance is strong."

uchennaji:

"wow!!! my friend got “Dual Citizenship” #LuckyYou #GodWhen."

diwhyt_empire:

"Oh God. Her smile the joy is in depth."

lolo_starrr:

"Beautiful with a radiant smile. God bless her."

curvygirljournal:

"E be like say Ijaw people like Ghana oo, how’s it that i also have Ghanaian blood?"

ladezz_:

"It not all that can show this deep love to their old once ,especially posting them like you just did ....you are a good man."

omobolanleoni:

"Am so happy n proud of you. You did not forget your root. God bless you for putting smile on her face."

hephzibahhart:

"This so Sweet Eti sen #Mama, now let d dragging begin GH will begin dragging you with us....we asif #Jollof Wars aint enof."

official_ananinewton:

"Mine is over 120 and still alive too, this our Grandmothers are simply amazing."

nea.647:

"I am so sure she sings! Boys will always get things from their moms/foundational backgrounds."

thepatience_zinny_:

"It’s the complete set of teeth for me #capitalGrace."

Timi Dakolo & daughter stir reactions with funny conversation over Christmas

In the mood of Christmas, Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo and his daughter Zoe stirred funny reactions online with their chats.

Dakolo took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of his chat with his daughter who demanded to know how much he sent to her mother for the Christmas celebration.

In another chat, Zoe was seen asking her dad for money to go shopping.

Source: Legit.ng