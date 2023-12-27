AJ, Wizkid, and Jada P's second son has received a new toy car as a gift for Christmas

He was given a black Mercedes Benz G350 which is a replica of his mother's Jeep

The young boy was excited after he was shown his gift and he smiled and held it

AJ, the second son of Jada P and Wizkid has gotten a new Christmas gift. In a video sighted on social media, he was given a jeep a few days after the yuletide celebration.

The young boy who clocked six months in February was excited to have gotten a gift from his parents.

Wizkid and Jada P's second son AJ gets replica of mom's car. Photo credit @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Zion says his brother's car is like that of their mother's

In the recording, Zion, the first son Jada P had for Wizkid said the jeep bought for his brother was a replica of their mother's car.

AJ was holding his new car in the recording and smiling happily at the camera.

A few days ago, Zion and AJ were sighted playing their father's piano after they helped their mother set up the Christmas tree.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of AJ receiving his gift

Reactions have trailed the video of the gift given to Wizkid's second son. Here are some of the comments below:

@Adebola:

"Aj my love."

@Sammybillionz:

"Aj is cute, I can tell you that."

@Abefe:

"Different vibe."

@Emmymikestopman:

"Guys I am not even joking.. Aj looks like metro too much."

@best love:

"Y baba face change as him see say dem dey video am."

@Marvel:

"Mercedes Benz. Dey play with am first."

@Helena Iyawo Wizkid:

"My Husband baby. Much love."

@lamide:

"He’s like open it for me mom."

@Beyin:

"Our last born."

@iam naza:

"This one don steal my heart sorry Zion.

@cutetinuke:

"I so much love AJ."

@Finegirlleesha:

"He doesn’t like the camera."

Wizkid holds son as he blows candle on 6th birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's second son, Zion, marked his 6th birthday in October.

The singer engaged in daddy's duty while his son was celebrating. He held his son as he taught him how to blow the candles from his birthday cake.

He said he should blow them from his chest and stomach before he finally got it right.

Source: Legit.ng