“Meet Jelani”: Kizz Daniel Shares Adorable Clip of His Son As They Celebrate Christmas, Fans React
- Famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has once again shown an adorable part of his life that has endeared him to so many of his fans
- A clip shared on Instagram by the singer of himself and his cute son Jelani has created a massive stir online
- In the viral clip, the singer was seen showing that he could be a disciplined father as he stopped Jelani from kicking one of his bodyguards
Renowned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, recently trended as a clip of him and one of his sons surfaced online.
A clip of the singer spending the Christmas holiday at home with his sons has sparked a massive outpour of emotions on social media.
In the viral clip, Kizz Daniel showed a not-so-popular aspect of his personality as he softly scolded his son when he tried kicking out at one of his bodyguards.
Kizz Daniel in Daddy mode
A voice could be heard in the background, hyping the singer as he picked up his son and helped him down the stairs.
The voice in the background couldn't help but hail the singer for turning up his fatherly instincts.
Watch the sweet video below:
Reactions trail Kizz Daniel and his son's video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:
@officialfeyii:
"My stepson and his father."
@michael___schulze:
"That Bouncer was ready to crash out that lil shiit prolly taunting him."
@sarahmomoh_:
"Hope he's not putting fear in his children."
brands_n_fashion__:
"Little Jelani is all grown already."
@helen0.1:
"Almost thought that was verydarkman sitting there."
@lush_babe_01:
"He looks like Kizzy so much."
@cruise_machine:
"Daddy na Authoritarian dad. Nice one."
@morolake14:
"This is so beautiful to watch."
Kizz Daniel shares video of his woman doing Twe Twe
Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Kizz Daniel flaunting an anonymous woman seen dancing seductively to one of his new tracks, Twe Twe.
The raunchy video came barely 12 hours after Kizz Daniel made a stirring revelation about his origin online.
In a post shared on X, Kizz left many stunned when he disclosed that he was half Yoruba and half Fulani.
Source: Legit.ng