Famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has once again shown an adorable part of his life that has endeared him to so many of his fans

A clip shared on Instagram by the singer of himself and his cute son Jelani has created a massive stir online

In the viral clip, the singer was seen showing that he could be a disciplined father as he stopped Jelani from kicking one of his bodyguards

Renowned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, recently trended as a clip of him and one of his sons surfaced online.

A clip of the singer spending the Christmas holiday at home with his sons has sparked a massive outpour of emotions on social media.

Kizz Daniel turns on his fatherly instinct in a viral clip with his son Jelani. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Kizz Daniel showed a not-so-popular aspect of his personality as he softly scolded his son when he tried kicking out at one of his bodyguards.

Kizz Daniel in Daddy mode

A voice could be heard in the background, hyping the singer as he picked up his son and helped him down the stairs.

The voice in the background couldn't help but hail the singer for turning up his fatherly instincts.

Watch the sweet video below:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel and his son's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@officialfeyii:

"My stepson and his father."

@michael___schulze:

"That Bouncer was ready to crash out that lil shiit prolly taunting him."

@sarahmomoh_:

"Hope he's not putting fear in his children."

brands_n_fashion__:

"Little Jelani is all grown already."

@helen0.1:

"Almost thought that was verydarkman sitting there."

@lush_babe_01:

"He looks like Kizzy so much."

@cruise_machine:

"Daddy na Authoritarian dad. Nice one."

@morolake14:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

