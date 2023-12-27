Nigerian Afrobeats musician Adekunle Gold surprised many online by cutting his long, lush hair and opting for a low cut

The Party No Dey Stop crooner's new look was revealed on social media by his close friend, whom he had visited

Adekunle was seen in a vibrant group photograph, grinning widely, not minding the change he brought to his looks

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold startled many online with the stunning decision to chop off his long hair and return to a low cut.

A series of new photos online saw the Orente breakout debut a new look in the midst of friends.

Adekunle Gold gets stuns many with new skin cut Credit @unclepamilerin

Source: Instagram

The musician had visited one of his close friends, who had recently given birth to their first child when pictures from his visit made their way online.

Adekunle, known for his full, lush hair, was seen on a low-cut skin, posing happily in the group photograph.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the pictures below

Adekunle Gold's new haircut sparks reactions online

Many Internet users were astounded to see the singer's new look.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@campusblaze:

"Adekunle gold look like metro tew much the way he cut his hair did anyone tell him that?"

@otoabasiiimeh:

"AG-baby cutting his hair makes him look younger."

@ree_rehanat:

"Dade is acknowledging his presence in frame 2 with that smile."

@thrad_baby1:

"One thing is certain when u shave off ur hair ur cheek must come out."

@MiracleJameson:

"See how billionaire celeb dress simple if na yahoo boy now we for dun see one big smelling hoody with 30 chains and fake crocs."

@DavidStunna2:

"Imagine carrying a new born wearing a ManU jersey. He subtly showed the baby shege."

@reedah_of_dubai:

"Dade’s smile on the second frame>>> I have baby fever."

Adekunle Gold and Simi get tattoos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Adekunle Gold and his wife took to social media to flaunt their new tattoos.

From indications, the husband and wife got the new drawings in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

Social media users who reacted hilariously mentioned how the two were inspired by singer Davido and his woman, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng