Nigerian singer Wizkid has made Christmas memorable for residents of the popular Makoko community

In a video sighted online, the singer and his crew stormed Makoko with foodstuff in different packs

The team travelled via water, and residents were seen clamouring for a chance at the free goodies

Nigerian singer Wizkid has made it compulsory for Nigerians to feel his rare return to the country.

To celebrate Christmas, the Ginger crooner, who gave out N100m to Surulere residents, and his crew took foodstuff to residents of Makoko community, one of the water-logged slums in Lagos.

Wizkid shared foodstuff to the people of Makoko. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, three boats stormed the popular area with security details. Wizkid's crew were seen giving out the food items already sealed in different packs with a small bag of rice.

Recall that the singer and his family returned to the country to bury his late mum in style.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Wizkid at Makoko

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

__ayomidey:

"This Christmas go sweet ooo God bless. God nah me remain like this oo make my December detty."

paragohard:

"Talk and Do."

oyerindewaris8:

"This na Davido throw back."

legzyjay__fc1:

"Davido can’t do half of this, na big wiz Dey run am."

official_ali_jr:

"I thought they say he does this things behind the scenes and bla bla bla. Imagine if nah innocent rich man pikin Davido. Area for call am clout chasing…!! Nigerians and hate for rich men children 5&6."

bhadboi__bob:

"This guy get money pass David papa."

town_boy_03:

"And en no post am oo."

tobeyaztoby:

"Popsy for a reason."

Wizkid and Davido hug tightly as they reunite in club

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and Wizkid elicited reactions on social media as clips of them linking up at a Lagos club went viral.

The pair in the viral clip shared massive hugs on camera like never before. In the video, the pair were also sighted singing and vibing massively to one of Davido's hit tracks, "Feel", off his last album, Timeless.

This video sparked reactions online, as many couldn't help but notice the never-before-seen bromance between the superstars.

