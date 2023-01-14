It appears it is tattoo season for Nigerian celebrity lovebirds as another couple just followed in the footsteps of Davido and Chioma

Singer Adekunle Gold recently took to his Instastory channel with a photo showing fresh tattoos he got with his wife, Simi

Social media users had sweet reactions with some people noting that the lovers were inspired by Davido and his woman

Hours after Nigerian singer Davido and his woman, Chioma, set social media ablaze with news of their tattoos, another celebrity couple joined the two.

In the spirit of celebrating their anniversary, music star Adekunle Gold took to his official Instastory channel with a picture of fresh tattoos gotten with his woman.

Adekunle Gold and wife Simi get tattoos.

The Sinner hitmaker tattooed a flower on his arm while Simi tattooed some words restating love for her husband.

Social media users react

joyposhhairline said:

"It’s tat season love to see this ."

kesh_glams said:

"Nah tattoo season be this , are be spirit of love don fly enter all of Whonna body this 2023 ."

clever_____wealth999 said:

"Davido na Shepard for Nigeria music industry the rest na sheep."

theworldiscold_1 said:

"Davido na biggest influencer ."

sonia467438 said:

"Chivido the biggest influencer see every so called celebrities are posting their held post since yes bcos Chivido is trending Chivido too much Abeg ."

drpenking said:

"Unrelated but do you know if you have a tattoo, you can’t donate blood to your loved one even at the point of death? That is why Ronaldo is still able to donate blood. Tattoo automatically disqualifies you from donating."

chirsgold said:

"Where my babe dy make will draw our unborn child ."

Source: Legit.ng