The help rendered by LASTMA officials has led to the safety of a mother and her young child

Nigerians on social media lauded the operatives and noted the efforts by LASTMA have averted a major disaster

Meanwhile, a mother and her nine-year-old child were trapped underneath a truck in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos state on Tuesday, December 26

On Tuesday, December 26, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued a mother and her nine-year-old child stuck under a fully loaded sand truck at Danco Filling Station, Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos state.

LASTMA saved a mother and her child in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Photo credit: LASTMA

How the rescue operation was achieved

The director of public affairs and enlightenment department, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the development through a statement.

He disclosed that the mother and her child were severely hurt when the driver of the sand diesel truck lost control, The Punch reported.

Taofiq stated further that the injured mother, her child, and the truck driver were taken to the General Hospital in the area for emergency medical attention by an ambulance from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.

However, the acting General Manager, LASTMA, Bakare Oki, appealed to drivers to obey speed limits.

Nigerians react as LASTMA LASTMA rescues woman, 9-year-old son

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below.

@bellaflorida15 tweeted:

"God bless you."

@Oromiplus tweeted:

"For the first time, LASTMA is acting responsibly."

@Okey_Ego_Crypto tweeted:

"Are you serious?

