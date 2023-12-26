A Nigerian man has been trending online over the last few hours after a clip of him lamenting about what singer Wizkid did to him

The man, identified as Don Kenny, was seen in a viral clip trying to take a selfie of himself and Wizkid but got more than he bargained

As the young man tried to capture a picture moment of himself with Wizkid, what got from behind was an endearing slap from the singer

While many were at home enjoying the Christmas holiday, a Nigerian man identified as Don Kenny was recently on the receiving end of a factory resetting slap from renowned singer Wizkid.

Videos of a young Nigerian man who recently ran into Afrobeats superstar Wizkid at a club in Lagos trended online after a clip of the singer slapping him from behind went viral.

Videos of a man slapped in the club by Wizkid go viral. Photo credit: @wizkidnews/@iamdonkenny01

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Don Kenny was seen putting his phone in a selfie position as Wizkid approached him, but instead of getting a smiley face, he got a fist to the back of his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This isn't the first time Wizkid would be seen slapping a fan in the club; some weeks back, a video of him hanging out with Davido and lashing out at someone trended online.

"Baba nla tear me slap" - Man laments after Wizkid hit him

In another video, the young man took to his social media page to lament getting dazed by Wizkid. He noted that while Wizkid gave other people money, he got a slap.

The man said he couldn't hate the singer because he has been a massive fan of him as far back as when he sang "Holla at your boy."

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Wizkid slapping a fan

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@o_2wice:

"If ma me I go first go delete all him song for my music playlist."

@fettywapngfrmdao1972:

"If wizkid knock me for head I go do thanksgiving for church."

@tupearl_:

"But if u watch the video closely wizkid didn’t slap u in angry mood… he was smiling…… I understand ur pain but i wish there’s other way but there’s not."

@keisha_kawosha:

"You dey tier people money but na slap you come tier me,' I couldn’t help but burst into laughter."

@callme_goody__:

"U need to know dat some people no like mk their location dy expose anyhow."

@keemanny_:

"If na Burna Boy or Davido do this kind thing now, dem no go let us rest for social media that day."

@mediajuggernut:

"It’s only in this part of the world a celebrity would slap a person and fans would consider it normal make him pap try am for Yankee. Ye will give him the full gist..."

@_40official:

"You suppose thank am for that slap,,, is your father a Liz."

@mr_ajaywonder:

"Moral of the story: don’t meet your heroes."

Video of Davido trekking due to 'Go Slow' goes viral

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Davido having to abandon his car in traffic and take to the streets with his legs.

In a viral video making the rounds, Davido was seen sandwiched in a horde of fans as he made his way to one of the nightclubs at Landmark Beach to hang out with Wizkid.

In the trending clip, the singer was seen surrounded by a horde of fans hailing the Afrobeats superstar while escorting him on foot.

Source: Legit.ng