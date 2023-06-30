Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused a stir on social media over his interaction with a female fan at Afronation

The More Love, Less Ego star trended after a video went viral of his reply to the fan who wanted to follow him home after the show

Wizkid’s funny response to the fan as he declined her offer made social media headlines as netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s conversation with a female fan at Afronation, who wanted to follow him home after the show, has got people talking.

A video made the rounds on social media of the Grammy winning artist performing on stage when he paused his performance to speak with the female fan.

According to Wizkid, the star struck fan had offered to follow him home after his show. To that, the Star Boy replied that he could not allow it that night.

Netizens react to video as Wizkid declines female fan who wanted to follow him home after Afronation concert. Photos: @wizkidayo, @Notjustok

Source: Instagram

The music star explained that perhaps he would let the female fan follow him home the next day because he already had two of his girlfriends to be with that night.

In his words:

“You wanna come home with me tonight? Baby girl maybe not tonight, maybe tomorrow night. I’m sorry I came with two of my girlfriends tonight.”

See the viral video below:

Netizens react to funny video of Wizkid turning down female fan who wanted to follow him home

After the video of Wizkid’s conversation with the fan went viral, many netizens likened him to fellow top singer, Davido and his situation with his alleged American baby mama, Anita Brown. Others also found the viral video amusing.

Read some of their comments below:

faithsteve44:

“Na so those desperate girls take dey trap them,,thank God he's wise now ND won't fall for cheap blackmail....girls don't know their worth again,,only d grace of God will save our next generation of ladies.”

borsydoh:

“Ayo use protection oh, abeg I no fit get this kain headache wey David fans get this period .”

dalugram01:

“MACHALA No be Shekpe .”

bae_queen_stephanie:

“Brostitute ❤️.”

blacc_steph:

“My fave please use protection oo.”

claires_armoire:

“Our gender!!!!! Women!!!! Hmmmmmm see as dem they scream .”

Damrach_touch:

“Wizzy is for everyone and no one.”

Shes_ayobami:

“Life of a celebrity .”

Dohnpy_exchange:

“I be #30bg but I’ll say our president no get self pride, and not too matured like this guy.”

dominica540:

“E be like say I go switch to wizkid o, davido don too give me heartache.”

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick sends message to Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself. According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her.

She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

